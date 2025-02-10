At What Time Does The Aero India 2025 Show Start? Check Ticket Prices For Indians And Foreigners

While Bengaluru’s weather can be unpredictable in February, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted clear skies throughout the week, ensuring ideal conditions for the air show.

The much-anticipated Aero India 2025 has officially begun at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, running from February 10 to 14.

Aviation enthusiasts and industry leaders from across the globe are gathered to witness Asia’s largest aerospace and defense exhibition, featuring thrilling aerial displays and the latest advancements in aviation technology.

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Aero India 2025 underway at Yelahanka Air Force Station. Scheduled to be held from February 10 to 14, Aero India 2025 is the 15th edition of Asia's top aerospace exhibition. pic.twitter.com/5ggwSy3JSz — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2025

Aero India 2025: Event Timings and Air Show Schedule

The exhibition is open daily from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, with two spectacular air shows scheduled each day—one in the morning and another in the afternoon.

To manage the influx of visitors, Bengaluru Traffic Police have imposed specific traffic restrictions and diversions, effective from 5:00 AM on February 10 until 10:00 PM on February 14.

Heavy goods vehicles, trucks, and private buses are restricted on key routes leading to Yelahanka Air Force Station.

Attendees are advised to use designated parking areas and take advantage of shuttle services for smooth access to the venue.

Public transport is recommended to avoid congestion.

Aero India 2025: Full List of Aerial Displays

The event features an exciting lineup of aerial displays, including:

Aakash – AN32

Dhwaj – 3 × Mi17

Tejas – 3 × LCA MK1

Bhim – 8 × LUH

Rakshak – Dornier

Drona – 1 × AN32 + 02D

Yodha – 3 × LCA MK1A

Varuna – 1 × P8I + 2 × MiG-29 + 2 × Hawk

Saathi – 1 × C-130 + 2 × C-295

Arjuna – 5 × Jaguar

Netra – 1 × Netra + 2 × Su-30

Shakti – 1 × Rafale + 1 × Su-30

Trishul – 3 × Su-30

Ticket Prices For Indians And Foreigners

The Business Pass, priced at ₹5,000 for Indian nationals and $150 for international visitors, grants access for one business day (Feb 10–12). It includes entry to the exhibition, ADVA (Air Display Viewing Area), and a car parking pass.

The General Visitor Pass costs ₹2,500 for Indians and $50 for foreigners, allowing entry to both the exhibition and ADVA on Feb 13–14.

The ADVA Pass, priced at ₹1,000 for Indian citizens and $50 for international attendees, offers exclusive access to the Air Display Viewing Area from Feb 11–14.

Aero India 2025: India’s Premier Aerospace Exhibition

Organized by the Defence Exhibition Organisation under the Ministry of Defence, Aero India is a biennial air show and aviation exhibition held in Bengaluru. It serves as a global platform for aerospace and defense industry leaders to showcase cutting-edge technology, foster collaborations, and engage in business networking.

While Bengaluru’s weather can be unpredictable in February, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted clear skies throughout the week, ensuring ideal conditions for the air show.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh officially inaugurated the 15th edition of Aero India, emphasizing its significance in showcasing India’s strength, resilience, and self-reliance in the aerospace sector.

Speaking at the event, he stated, “Our goal is to enhance collaboration with friendly nations, fostering deeper cooperation and shared progress. This event is not just about showcasing technology but also inspiring the youth to develop a scientific mindset and a spirit of innovation.”

Venue Details and Key Information for Visitors

Location: Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru

Event Dates: February 10 to 14, 2025

Timings: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM daily

Entry: Initial days reserved for business visitors, general public access in later days

Security Measures: Attendees must carry valid ID and arrive early for security checks

With a focus on India’s growing aerospace capabilities, this year’s theme, ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities’, highlights the nation’s technological advancements and potential to become a global aviation leader.