Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Atishi Or Kejriwal: Who Will Be The CM Of Delhi If AAP Wins?

This question has become a significant challenge for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has always projected Kejriwal as its sole CM face. While Atishi currently holds the Chief Minister's position, Kejriwal’s influence continues to dominate public perception.

Atishi Or Kejriwal: Who Will Be The CM Of Delhi If AAP Wins?


It has been months since Arvind Kejriwal shocked Delhi with his sudden resignation as Chief Minister after being released on bail from Tihar Jail. In his resignation speech, Kejriwal urged Delhiites to vote for him once again. In the interim, Atishi was appointed as the new Chief Minister.  However, many Delhi residents still refer to Arvind Kejriwal as their CM.

Does this mean that Delhi only believes in Kejriwal?

This question has become a significant challenge for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has always projected Kejriwal as its sole CM face. While Atishi currently holds the Chief Minister’s position, Kejriwal’s influence continues to dominate public perception.

In his resignation statement, Kejriwal said:
“Until the people of Delhi make their decision, I will not sit on the Chief Minister’s chair. I will resign from the position of Chief Minister two days from today. I want to ask the people of Delhi — is Kejriwal innocent or guilty? If I have worked, vote for me.”
He also announced that AAP MLAs would meet soon to decide the next Chief Minister.

Why Was Atishi Made the Chief Minister of Delhi?

Atishi’s rise to power is no coincidence. Known for her expertise in education and public works, she has become a key figure in Delhi’s governance. The decision to appoint her was not only strategic but also reflective of her growing importance in the party.

Here’s why Atishi was chosen:

  1. Experience and Key Portfolios: Atishi manages critical portfolios, including education and the Public Works Department (PWD), where she has led transformative initiatives.
  2. No Legal Controversies: Unlike some other party leaders, Atishi has a clean record, with no history of legal troubles or imprisonment.
  3. A Symbol of Trust and Leadership: During the incarceration of Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, Atishi became the voice of the party, representing AAP on key issues.
  4. Public Recognition: Kejriwal’s trust in her leadership was evident when he chose her to represent him at the Delhi government’s Independence Day ceremony on August 15. Although this plan was blocked by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, it clearly signaled Atishi’s growing prominence.

Atishi: The New Face of Leadership

Atishi’s appointment represents a new chapter for the Aam Aadmi Party. As one of Delhi’s leading female politicians, she has garnered significant public attention and respect. While Kejriwal remains a towering figure, Atishi’s role as Chief Minister could mark the beginning of a fresh era for AAP’s leadership.

The big question, however, remains — will Delhi continue to see Atishi at the helm, or will Kejriwal reclaim his position if AAP wins the election? Only time will tell.

Also Read: Voted To Save Delhi From Double Engine Disaster : Brinda Karat

 

