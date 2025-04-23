‘Attack Came After Peaceful Elections, Development In J&K’: MEA On Pahalgam Terror Attack

Following the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, the MEA held a special briefing led by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. He detailed cross-border linkages and global reactions after a high-level CCS meeting chaired by PM Modi.

In the aftermath of the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) held a special briefing to highlight the developments surrounding the incident. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed the media on Wednesday evening, providing crucial insights following a high-level security meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Cabinet Committee on Security Convened Under PM Modi

Misri informed that the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) convened on Wednesday evening under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. The session, which lasted over two hours, included detailed briefings on the April 22 terror attack.

“The CCS reflected its appreciation for the strong expressions of support and solidarity received from many Governments around the world, which have unequivocally condemned this terror attack,” Misri stated. “The CCS recorded its appreciation for such sentiments, which reflect zero tolerance for terrorism.”

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Cross-Border Linkages Revealed in CCS Briefing

During the CCS briefing, Misri noted that significant cross-border linkages related to the terrorist attack were presented. He said, “In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in the Union Territory and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.”

Pahalgam Terror Attack Casualties Include Indian and Nepali Nationals

According to the MEA, the Pahalgam terror attack resulted in the deaths of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen. Several others were injured in the strike, which is among the most serious acts of terrorism in the region since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Top Ministers, Security Agencies Mobilised

The CCS meeting saw the presence of key ministers, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Earlier on Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah visited the site of the terror strike at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam. He had chaired a security review meeting in Srinagar a day earlier.

NIA and J-K Police Lead Investigation; Search Operations Underway

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also visited the scene of the attack to assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police in their ongoing probe. Simultaneously, extensive search operations have been launched by security forces to track down the perpetrators. Security across the region has been significantly heightened.

