Attari Border Update: 28 Pakistanis Leave, 105 Indians Return After Govt Ultimatum

Following a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, the Indian government has shut the Attari Integrated Check Post (ICP), intensifying diplomatic and security measures in response.

Border Standoff: Limited Movements Amid Symbolic Separation

Punjab Police Protocol Officer Arun Mahal confirmed that the ceremonial parade at the Attari-Wagah border was held separately on both sides as the main gates stayed shut.

Despite the closure, 28 Pakistani nationals were allowed to return to their country, while 105 Indian citizens made their way back into India.

“The government of India has taken very strict decisions. The gates at the Attari-Wagah integrated check post were not opened and the parade was done in the respective areas. A total of 28 Pakistani nationals left for Pakistan from the Attari border and 105 Indian nationals have returned from Pakistan. There has been an impact on the number of tourists,” said Mahal.

The Border Security Force (BSF) also announced a scale-down of the daily retreat ceremony at Attari, Hussainiwala, and Sadki in Punjab.

Among the notable changes, the traditional handshake between border guards from both nations has been suspended, and the border gates will now remain closed throughout the ceremony.

Terror Attack Spurs Tough Indian Response

The move comes in the wake of a brutal terrorist assault at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, which left 25 Indian tourists and one Nepali national dead. Several others were injured.

It marks the most severe terror attack in the region since the Pulwama tragedy of 2019, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

India has accused Pakistan of harboring and supporting cross-border terrorism, prompting swift retaliatory actions.

Diplomatic Fallout: Visas Revoked and Treaties Suspended

In a high-level security meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, the Indian government decided to freeze several bilateral agreements and privileges extended to Pakistan.

This includes putting the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 on hold until Islamabad provides “credible and irreversible” assurance of ending its terror support.

Additionally, all Pakistani High Commission officials in India have been declared persona non grata and given one week to depart the country.

India has also canceled all visas issued under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme and ordered all Pakistani nationals currently in India to leave within 48 hours.

“The Government of India has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect. All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from 27 April 2025,” the Ministry of External Affairs announced.

