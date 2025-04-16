Home
Thursday, April 17, 2025
  Attempt Made To Derail Garib Rath Express Near Lucknow, Police Launches Probe

Attempt Made To Derail Garib Rath Express Near Lucknow, Police Launches Probe

A possible sabotage attempt targeting the Saharsa–Anand Vihar Garib Rath Express was foiled in the early hours of Wednesday, April 16, near Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Railway and police authorities have launched a joint investigation.

Attempt Made To Derail Garib Rath Express Near Lucknow, Police Launches Probe


A possible sabotage attempt targeting the Saharsa–Anand Vihar Garib Rath Express was foiled in the early hours of Wednesday, April 16, near Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Railway and police authorities have launched a joint investigation after a large wooden log was discovered placed deliberately on the tracks, raising serious concerns about passenger safety.

The incident occurred between Dilawar Nagar and Rahimabad railway stations. The alertness of the crew aboard the Kashi Vishwanath Express played a critical role in averting disaster. The train’s driver, while approaching the stretch, noticed unusual objects obstructing the track and immediately alerted railway control. Prompt action was taken, and the Garib Rath Express, which was following on the same line, was halted at Malihabad station.

Upon inspection, railway officials found a dry wooden block approximately 2.5 feet in length and over six inches thick, positioned directly on the up-line track. The site, located near pole number 1109/11, also had green mango tree branches and a yellow ‘gamcha’—a traditional towel—bearing religious inscriptions of “Ram Naam.”

According to railway sources, the Garib Rath struck the wooden obstruction around 2:43 a.m., but no damage or derailment occurred. After being alerted, Rahimabad station master Om Prakash dispatched railway employee Rajesh Ranjan to the location. He cleared the debris, ensuring the track was safe for travel.

Additional suspicious items, including more branches near pole numbers 1109/10 and 1109/12, were also removed. A formal complaint has been registered against unidentified individuals at Rahimabad police station.

Inspector Hukum Singh of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) confirmed that a joint team of RPF and Uttar Pradesh Police is probing the case from all angles. A forensic examination of the objects found at the site has been ordered, and CCTV footage from nearby stations and level crossings is being reviewed to identify suspects.

Officials believe the obstruction may have been an intentional act aimed at derailing the train. No arrests have been made so far, but authorities say the investigation is ongoing and all leads are being pursued.

