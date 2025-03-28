Home
Friday, March 28, 2025
‘Attempt Was Made To Kill Me’: Mamata Banerjee Questioned At University Of Oxford On RG Kar Rape And Murder Case

During her address at Oxford University’s Kellogg College, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee encountered an unexpected disruption as a group of protesters attempted to interrupt her speech. The demonstrators raised concerns about post-poll violence in West Bengal and the RG Kar College controversy, momentarily disrupting the event.

Despite the interruption, Banerjee remained composed and addressed the protesters directly. She responded, “Tell your party to strengthen itself in Bengal if they want to challenge us,” while maintaining her characteristic wit and calm demeanor. Her handling of the situation was met with applause from the audience, who ultimately saw the protesters being escorted out of the venue.

A Showcase of Political Composure

The Chief Minister’s visit to London included a series of trade and industry meetings, but her speech at Kellogg College was the focal point of the trip. She had been invited to speak on the social development of women, children, and marginalized communities, highlighting her government’s flagship initiatives such as ‘Swasthya Saathi’ and ‘Kanyashree.’

As Banerjee discussed industrial investments in West Bengal, the protesters stood up with placards and shouted slogans. However, she was unfazed, addressing them with both firmness and humor. “You are welcoming me? Thank you, I will feed you sweets,” she remarked, diffusing tension with her characteristic sharpness.

When questioned about the RG Kar controversy, she responded, “This case is under investigation by the central government. It is no longer in our hands.” She further challenged the protesters, saying, “Don’t bring politics into this space. If you want to debate, come to Bengal and do it there.”

Support from the Audience and Event Organizers

As the disruption continued, Banerjee reminded the protesters to respect the institution and not insult their country by turning the event into a political battleground. Her response earned loud applause from the audience, and the organizers swiftly intervened, requesting the protesters to leave.

Following the incident, the event’s organizers expressed their regrets to Banerjee, but she took the disruption in stride. “You have encouraged me to return here again and again. Remember, Didi walks like a Royal Bengal Tiger. If you can catch me, then catch me!” she declared, reinforcing her defiance.

The All India Trinamool Congress later posted on social media, praising Banerjee’s resilience: “She doesn’t flinch. She doesn’t falter. The more you heckle, the fiercer she roars. @MamataOfficial is a Royal Bengal Tiger!”

Her composed response to the unexpected protest not only highlighted her political experience but also reinforced her reputation as a leader who stands her ground, both at home and on the international stage.

Mamata Banerjee At Oxford University RG Rape And Murder case

newsx

