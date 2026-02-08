Attention Travellers! Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat To Cut Journey Time, High-Speed Rail Connection To Chennai In Just 73 Minutes; All You Need To Know

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday announced plans to launch a Vande Bharat Express connecting Bengaluru with the coastal towns of Mangaluru and Karwar. The new service aims to drastically reduce travel time and strengthen connectivity across Karnataka.

Electrification Work in Progress Between Hassan and Mangaluru

Speaking at the BJP state office, Vaishnaw said the electrification of the Hassan-Mangaluru section is ongoing. “Once completed, the Vande Bharat Express will operate along the Karwar–Mangaluru–Bengaluru route,” he added, highlighting the technical progress behind the project.

Record Railway Budget for Karnataka

Karnataka has been allocated a record ₹7,748 crore in the latest railway budget, nearly nine times the average allocation seen between 2009 and 2014.

Vaishnaw stated that this funding will support new train services, track expansion, station redevelopment, safety upgrades, and passenger information systems.

Vande Bharat Network Expanding Across Karnataka

Currently, 12 pairs of Vande Bharat trains operate in Karnataka. Vaishnaw emphasized that the initiative will expand statewide, ensuring more cities benefit from faster and modern train services. “This is my promise to you, and just as Prime Minister Modi’s government has kept its word in the past, this promise will also be fulfilled,” he said.

High-Speed Rail Corridors: Bengaluru-Chennai in 73 Minutes

The Union Minister confirmed that high-speed rail corridors between Bengaluru and Chennai, as well as Bengaluru and Hyderabad, have been approved. The Bengaluru-Chennai route is expected to take just 73 minutes, while Bengaluru-Hyderabad will take around 2 hours, offering a major boost for business and leisure travel.

Future Rail Connectivity: Bengaluru-Mumbai and Pune-Bengaluru

Vaishnaw revealed plans for a premium Vande Bharat service between Bengaluru and Mumbai. He also confirmed that proposals for a Pune-Bengaluru rail corridor are under consideration, signaling improved connectivity across western and southern India.

Semiconductor Push: Qualcomm 2 nm Chip Launched

In Bengaluru, Vaishnaw also launched the Qualcomm 2 nm semiconductor chip, highlighting India’s growing tech capabilities. “Since 2022, 315 universities have adopted electronic design automation (EDA) tools, enabling students even in remote colleges to design and validate chips,” he explained.

The combination of new Vande Bharat services and high-speed rail corridors is set to transform travel in Karnataka and surrounding states. Faster, safer, and more comfortable journeys from Bengaluru to Mangaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai will soon become a reality, cutting travel times and boosting regional connectivity.

Vaishnaw also noted that capacity expansion projects are underway across multiple sections, including track doubling and the Bengaluru suburban rail network. Designs, approvals, and tendering for these projects are complete, paving the way for smoother, modernized rail services in the state.

