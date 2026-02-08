LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india
LIVE TV
Home > India > Attention Travellers! Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat To Cut Journey Time, High-Speed Rail Connection To Chennai In Just 73 Minutes; All You Need To Know

Attention Travellers! Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat To Cut Journey Time, High-Speed Rail Connection To Chennai In Just 73 Minutes; All You Need To Know

Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat to cut travel time, high-speed rail to Chennai in 73 mins, Karnataka rail budget, Ashwini Vaishnaw

Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat to cut travel time. (Photo: X)
Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat to cut travel time. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: February 8, 2026 21:22:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Attention Travellers! Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat To Cut Journey Time, High-Speed Rail Connection To Chennai In Just 73 Minutes; All You Need To Know

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday announced plans to launch a Vande Bharat Express connecting Bengaluru with the coastal towns of Mangaluru and Karwar. The new service aims to drastically reduce travel time and strengthen connectivity across Karnataka.

Electrification Work in Progress Between Hassan and Mangaluru

Speaking at the BJP state office, Vaishnaw said the electrification of the Hassan-Mangaluru section is ongoing. “Once completed, the Vande Bharat Express will operate along the Karwar–Mangaluru–Bengaluru route,” he added, highlighting the technical progress behind the project.

Record Railway Budget for Karnataka

Karnataka has been allocated a record ₹7,748 crore in the latest railway budget, nearly nine times the average allocation seen between 2009 and 2014.

You Might Be Interested In

Vaishnaw stated that this funding will support new train services, track expansion, station redevelopment, safety upgrades, and passenger information systems.

Vande Bharat Network Expanding Across Karnataka

Currently, 12 pairs of Vande Bharat trains operate in Karnataka. Vaishnaw emphasized that the initiative will expand statewide, ensuring more cities benefit from faster and modern train services. “This is my promise to you, and just as Prime Minister Modi’s government has kept its word in the past, this promise will also be fulfilled,” he said.

High-Speed Rail Corridors: Bengaluru-Chennai in 73 Minutes

The Union Minister confirmed that high-speed rail corridors between Bengaluru and Chennai, as well as Bengaluru and Hyderabad, have been approved. The Bengaluru-Chennai route is expected to take just 73 minutes, while Bengaluru-Hyderabad will take around 2 hours, offering a major boost for business and leisure travel.

Future Rail Connectivity: Bengaluru-Mumbai and Pune-Bengaluru

Vaishnaw revealed plans for a premium Vande Bharat service between Bengaluru and Mumbai. He also confirmed that proposals for a Pune-Bengaluru rail corridor are under consideration, signaling improved connectivity across western and southern India.

Semiconductor Push: Qualcomm 2 nm Chip Launched

In Bengaluru, Vaishnaw also launched the Qualcomm 2 nm semiconductor chip, highlighting India’s growing tech capabilities. “Since 2022, 315 universities have adopted electronic design automation (EDA) tools, enabling students even in remote colleges to design and validate chips,” he explained.

The combination of new Vande Bharat services and high-speed rail corridors is set to transform travel in Karnataka and surrounding states. Faster, safer, and more comfortable journeys from Bengaluru to Mangaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai will soon become a reality, cutting travel times and boosting regional connectivity.

Vaishnaw also noted that capacity expansion projects are underway across multiple sections, including track doubling and the Bengaluru suburban rail network. Designs, approvals, and tendering for these projects are complete, paving the way for smoother, modernized rail services in the state.

ALSO READ: Piyush Goyal Clarifies USD 500 Billion India-US Trade Figure: ‘Trade Doesn’t Deal With Defence, It Deals With Commercial Requirements’

First published on: Feb 8, 2026 9:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ashwini VaishnawBengaluru-Mangaluru Vande BharatchennaiKarnataka railway budgetVande Bharat news

RELATED News

Vijayapura Private Jet Crash: Captain And Trainee Pilot Injured After Engine Glitch Forces Training Aircraft Down Mid-Route

PM Modi Reiterates Firm Stand On Terrorism During His Visit To Malaysia: ‘No Double Standards, No Compromise’

‘If 1.25 Crore Hindus Decide To Fight…’ RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Sends A Bold Message To Crisis-Hit Bangladesh Amid Minority Violence

‘He Attempted to Legitimise Pakistan’: Himanta Biswa Sarma Alleges Gaurav Gogoi’s Wife Had Pakistan Links, Worked for Pak Agent Ali Tauqeer Sheikh

Who Was Jagdish Prasad? 58-Year-Old Inspector Dies Rescuing 19 After Ride Collapses at Surajkund Mela; Check Fair Open Today or Closed

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Morgan McSweeney? UK PM Starmer’s Most Trusted Aide Quits As Epstein Files Rock Labour Party, Says ‘The Only Honourable Course Is To Step Aside’

Attention Travellers! Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat To Cut Journey Time, High-Speed Rail Connection To Chennai In Just 73 Minutes; All You Need To Know

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Congratulates Uttarakhand For Reaching Semifinals

Surajkund Mela Horror: Haryana Police Arrest Two Over Joyride Collapse Which Killed A Police Officer, And Injured 13

U19 World Cup 2026: Indian Team Receives Grand Welcome In Mumbai | WATCH

Japan’s ‘Iron Lady’ Sanae Takaichi’s Coalition Sweeps Polls, Secures Supermajority In Winter Election; Eyes Bold Reforms

Delhi Horror: Abandoned SUV Found With Three Bodies Inside On Peeragarhi Flyover, Police Launch An Investigation – What Happened Inside The Car?

T20 World Cup 2026: Who Is Lokesh Bam? Nepal Batter Who Took The Match Right Down The Wire Against England

Who Did Kritika Kamra Date Before Gaurav Kapur? A Look At ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’ Actress’ Rollercoaster Love Life From Karan Kundrra To …

Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic Dream Shatters In 13 Seconds: Skiing Legend Crashes Horrifically As ‘She Gets Launched Into Air’

Attention Travellers! Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat To Cut Journey Time, High-Speed Rail Connection To Chennai In Just 73 Minutes; All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Attention Travellers! Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat To Cut Journey Time, High-Speed Rail Connection To Chennai In Just 73 Minutes; All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Attention Travellers! Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat To Cut Journey Time, High-Speed Rail Connection To Chennai In Just 73 Minutes; All You Need To Know
Attention Travellers! Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat To Cut Journey Time, High-Speed Rail Connection To Chennai In Just 73 Minutes; All You Need To Know
Attention Travellers! Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat To Cut Journey Time, High-Speed Rail Connection To Chennai In Just 73 Minutes; All You Need To Know
Attention Travellers! Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat To Cut Journey Time, High-Speed Rail Connection To Chennai In Just 73 Minutes; All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS