Atul Subhash Listed A Checklist Ahead Taking Away His Own Life, Check Details Here

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Bengaluru-based tech professional Atul Subhash, aged 34, reportedly ended his life earlier this week, leaving behind a 24-page suicide note and a detailed checklist of tasks he completed before his demise. Subhash, who worked for a private firm, alleged sustained harassment by his wife and her family from Jaunpur, leading to his tragic decision.

The suicide note, inscribed with the phrase “Justice is Due” on every page, detailed the series of incidents that he claimed drove him to take such an extreme step. It also included a poignant message to his four-year-old son, from whom he alleged he had been estranged, and an appeal for his parents to gain custody of the child.

A Chilling Checklist of Final Tasks

In his final days, Subhash reportedly prepared a meticulous checklist divided into three sections: “before last day,” “last day,” and “execute last moment.” Each task was marked as “Done” once completed. Subhash also recorded a video describing his ordeal and requested his family not immerse his ashes until justice was served in his case.

Serious Allegations and Legal Battles

Subhash’s note included accusations against his wife, Nikita Singhania, who had filed nine cases against him over the course of their strained relationship. These charges ranged from dowry harassment to sexual misconduct, domestic violence, and even attempted murder.

Their marital troubles reportedly began three years after their wedding, culminating in an FIR lodged by Nikita at Jaunpur’s Kotwali police station on April 24, 2022. The case, investigated by a woman sub-inspector, resulted in a charge sheet being submitted to the court by August of the same year.

A Call for Justice

The techie’s final plea underscores the devastating impact of unresolved marital conflicts and allegations of harassment. His video and written message leave behind a grim reminder of the mental toll such disputes can have. Subhash’s family, now mourning their loss, has demanded a thorough investigation and justice for their son.

As authorities probe deeper into the case, Subhash’s tragic death serves as a somber reminder of the need for fair legal proceedings and greater sensitivity in addressing family disputes.

