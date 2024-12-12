Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Atul Subhash Listed A Checklist Ahead Taking Away His Own Life, Check Details Here

Subhash, who worked for a private firm, alleged sustained harassment by his wife and her family from Jaunpur, leading to his tragic decision.

Atul Subhash Listed A Checklist Ahead Taking Away His Own Life, Check Details Here

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Bengaluru-based tech professional Atul Subhash, aged 34, reportedly ended his life earlier this week, leaving behind a 24-page suicide note and a detailed checklist of tasks he completed before his demise. Subhash, who worked for a private firm, alleged sustained harassment by his wife and her family from Jaunpur, leading to his tragic decision.

The suicide note, inscribed with the phrase “Justice is Due” on every page, detailed the series of incidents that he claimed drove him to take such an extreme step. It also included a poignant message to his four-year-old son, from whom he alleged he had been estranged, and an appeal for his parents to gain custody of the child.

A Chilling Checklist of Final Tasks

In his final days, Subhash reportedly prepared a meticulous checklist divided into three sections: “before last day,” “last day,” and “execute last moment.” Each task was marked as “Done” once completed. Subhash also recorded a video describing his ordeal and requested his family not immerse his ashes until justice was served in his case.

Serious Allegations and Legal Battles

Subhash’s note included accusations against his wife, Nikita Singhania, who had filed nine cases against him over the course of their strained relationship. These charges ranged from dowry harassment to sexual misconduct, domestic violence, and even attempted murder.

Their marital troubles reportedly began three years after their wedding, culminating in an FIR lodged by Nikita at Jaunpur’s Kotwali police station on April 24, 2022. The case, investigated by a woman sub-inspector, resulted in a charge sheet being submitted to the court by August of the same year.

A Call for Justice

The techie’s final plea underscores the devastating impact of unresolved marital conflicts and allegations of harassment. His video and written message leave behind a grim reminder of the mental toll such disputes can have. Subhash’s family, now mourning their loss, has demanded a thorough investigation and justice for their son.

As authorities probe deeper into the case, Subhash’s tragic death serves as a somber reminder of the need for fair legal proceedings and greater sensitivity in addressing family disputes.

Also Read: Amid Atul Subhash Suicide Row, Supreme Court Lists 8 Factors Deciding Alimony

Filed under

Atul Subhash Checklist

Advertisement

Also Read

Kejriwal Announces ₹2,100 Monthly Aid For Women Under ‘Mukhymantri Mahila Samman Yojana’

Kejriwal Announces ₹2,100 Monthly Aid For Women Under ‘Mukhymantri Mahila Samman Yojana’

Pak Court Indicts Imran Khan, His Wife In New Toshakhana Case

Pak Court Indicts Imran Khan, His Wife In New Toshakhana Case

UP Govt To Revisit Anti-Gangster Law Cases, Formulate New Guidelines

UP Govt To Revisit Anti-Gangster Law Cases, Formulate New Guidelines

“My Brother Detailed How Men Are Being Harassed Under The Guise Of Women’s Law”:Bikas Kumar

“My Brother Detailed How Men Are Being Harassed Under The Guise Of Women’s Law”:Bikas Kumar

AQIS Training Module Case: Delhi HC Grants 90 Days To Police To Complete Probe

AQIS Training Module Case: Delhi HC Grants 90 Days To Police To Complete Probe

Entertainment

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I Chased Her

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I

What Are Triple Threat Procedures Behind Hollywood’s Changing Faces

What Are Triple Threat Procedures Behind Hollywood’s Changing Faces

Benny Blanco And Selena Gomez Gets Engaged, Know Their Net Worth

Benny Blanco And Selena Gomez Gets Engaged, Know Their Net Worth

Did Sai Pallavi Became Vegetarian For Her Role As Sita In Ramayana? Here’s What She Has To Say On This Rumour

Did Sai Pallavi Became Vegetarian For Her Role As Sita In Ramayana? Here’s What She

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox