Thursday, December 12, 2024
Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Decoding His Family's FIR

Tragic death of Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old tech professional, has reignited discussions around justice and the need for legal reforms in cases involving marital disputes.

Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Decoding His Family’s FIR

The tragic death of Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old tech professional, has reignited discussions around justice and the need for legal reforms in cases involving marital disputes.

Subhash’s alleged suicide has prompted his family to raise serious concerns about the treatment of men in such cases and corruption within the judicial system.

Subhash reportedly left behind a 24-page note detailing his struggles, including the overwhelming stress caused by multiple legal battles. The note is said to outline the emotional toll these challenges took on him.

In an exclusive discussion with NewsX, Former ADGP Karnataka Sanjay Sahay said, speaking about Atul Subhash being an example of misuse of Dowry law, Sanjay Sahay stated, “Presumption that women can’t do any wrong that legal presumption is certainly flawed, there’s no doubt about it”

Genesis has always been there but every case is different and it should be dealt with differently. He added

“charge sheeting every single case which falls in this whole spectrum is not correct. Incapability of police investigation and also the judicial process to handle the grey area of subjectivity.”

In police response to the case, Former Chairperson NCW Lalitha Kumaramangalam stated that “police must take cognizance, filed FIR, thorough investigation. If in any way the police feel they can’t do justice, do an investigation”

Former Chairperson NCW Kumaramangalam said, “Misuse of law regardless of the patriarchy should not happen. Once that happens it will go very badly against women” in an exclusive discussion with NewsX.

FIR Copy Of Atul Subhash Suicide Case

According to his family, Subhash had been battling persistent emotional distress stemming from marital problems. They allege that harassment by his wife, her relatives, and even a judicial figure further exacerbated his mental anguish.

His brother, Bikas Subhash, has called for significant changes in the legal system to ensure fair treatment for men in similar situations. “We need a judicial process that delivers justice and addresses corruption,” he stated, emphasizing the importance of creating a balanced and equitable legal framework.

This case has drawn attention to the complexities surrounding marital disputes and the urgent need for systemic reform to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Read More: Atul Subhash’s Suicide: Family Issues Major Reason For Suicides In India, Reveals NCRB Data

ADGP Karnataka Sanjay Sahay Atul Subhash Atul Subhash Suicide Former Chairperson NCW Lalitha Kumaramangalam

