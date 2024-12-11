Atul Subhash Suicide: Complete Timeline From Marriage to Tragedy

34-year-old Atul Subhash, a senior tech executive from Uttar Pradesh, took his own life, leaving behind a chilling 24-page suicide note that detailed the relentless harassment he faced from his estranged wife and her family. His tragic story has sparked outrage and raised critical questions about domestic violence and the legal system's role in such disputes.

Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old senior executive in the tech industry from Uttar Pradesh, tragically took his own life, citing domestic violence by his wife as a primary reason. In a poignant 24-page suicide note, Atul detailed the hardships he faced, alleging that his wife had filed multiple police complaints against him, which contributed to his decision to end his life. He also recorded a 90-minute video before his death, providing further context to his struggles.

Investigation findings

During the investigation, Bengaluru police uncovered a meticulous timetable created by Atul, which included detailed instructions for his final days. This checklist included tasks such as offering prayers and organizing his belongings. In a desperate attempt to seek help, Atul had reached out to an NGO that advocates for men facing domestic violence issues, revealing his intent to end his life.

Following Atul’s death on December 9, the Marathahalli police in Bengaluru registered an FIR based on a complaint from Atul’s brother, Bikas Kumar. The complaint named Atul’s wife, Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania, brother Anurag Singhania, and uncle Sushil Singhania. They have been charged with abetment to suicide and extortion under relevant sections of the law. The police are currently in the process of issuing notices to the accused for their statements as the investigation continues.

On the morning of December 9, Atul was found hanging in his apartment located in Munna Nagar near Whitefield. Prior to this tragic act, he had sent a message to a friend around 1:15 AM; however, the friend was asleep and did not see it until it was too late. When he finally received the message and suspected something was wrong, he alerted the police. Upon arrival at Atul’s residence, officers found the door locked from the inside and had to break it open to discover him.

Atul Subhash version of the case

In his suicide note, Atul Subhash detailed the emotional distress caused by his estranged wife and her family. He expressed feelings of isolation and despair over being separated from his son, stating, “When I first saw you, I thought I could give my life for you any day. But, sadly, I am giving my life because of you.”

Atul accused Nikita and her family of extortion attempts and relentless demands for money, which he claimed began shortly after their marriage. He alleged that they initially sought ₹1 crore to settle the case but later increased this demand to ₹3 crore. His note also criticized the legal system, calling it as systemic corruption and misuse of laws.

Nikita Singhania charges against Atul Subhash

Nikita Singhania accused Atul Subhash of various serious offenses, including:

Murder related to her father’s death in 2019, which she alleged was caused by stress from dowry demands.

Dowry harassment, claiming that Atul demanded a dowry of ₹10 lakh.

Unnatural sex allegations against Atul.

However, during cross-examination, Nikita admitted that her father had died from a heart condition rather than any actions taken by Atul.

Timeline over years

When was the case filed against Atul Subhash in Jaunpur court?

The case involving Atul Subhash and his estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, was filed in a family court located in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh in 2022. This legal battle has been ongoing for approximately three years, with numerous hearings taking place throughout this period.

Who was the judge?

The case was presided over by Judge Rita Kaushik. In his suicide note, Atul Subhash made serious allegations against her, claiming that she displayed a lack of professionalism and integrity during the proceedings. He specifically accused her of laughing at his situation when he mentioned thoughts of suicide.

How many hearings were held?

Atul Subhash’s family reported that he had to travel between Bengaluru and Jaunpur for court hearings at least 40 times during the course of the case. His family claimed that his wife’s allegations led to nine criminal cases against him, including accusations of murder, sexual misconduct, and domestic violence. His father said, “He told us that those in the mediation court do not work as per law, not even as per the rules of the Supreme Court. He had to travel to Jaunpur from Bengaluru at least 40 times. The level of harassment was unbearable.”

From marriage to suicide

2019: Atul Subhash married Nikita Singhania.

2020: Allegations of harassment and demands for money began from Nikita’s side.

2021: Nikita left their Bengaluru home with their son after disputes over financial demands escalated.

2022: Nikita filed multiple legal cases against Atul, including serious allegations such as murder and dowry harassment.

December 9, 2024: Atul Subhash was found dead by suicide in his home, leaving behind a detailed suicide note and video documenting his struggles.

Also Read: Who Is Rita Kaushik? District Court Judge Who Provoked Atul Subhash To Kill Himself