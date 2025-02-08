‘Aur Lado Aapas Mein’: Omar Abdullah Trolls AAP And Congress With A Viral Meme As BJP Leads Delhi Election Race

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has surpassed the majority mark and is leading in 50 seats, while AAP is leading in only 21 seats at this stage.

The vote counting for the Delhi Assembly election is currently in progress, and early trends are showing a challenging situation for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has surpassed the majority mark and is leading in 50 seats, while AAP is leading in only 21 seats at this stage.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took a subtle jab at the situation, commenting on the internal conflict within the INDIA bloc.

He pointed out that both Congress and AAP decided to contest the Delhi elections separately, leading to a strong rivalry between the two during the campaign. On X, Abdullah wrote, “Aur lado aapas mein” (Keep fighting among yourselves).

Meanwhile, several prominent AAP leaders are trailing in their constituencies. Arvind Kejriwal is falling behind in New Delhi, Atishi is trailing in Kalkaji, and Awadh Ojha is lagging in Patparganj, according to the early trends.