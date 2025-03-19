‘Aurangzeb Is Not Relevant Now’: RSS Leader Condemns Nagpur Violence

As the Maharashtra government, led by the BJP, faces ongoing tensions over the demand to remove Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has stated that the Mughal ruler is no longer relevant.

As the Maharashtra government, led by the BJP, faces ongoing tensions over the demand to remove Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has stated that the Mughal ruler is no longer relevant. However, the organization has also condemned the violence that erupted over the issue in Nagpur, not far from the RSS headquarters.

The statement was made by Sunil Ambekar, the RSS national publicity in-charge, while addressing a press conference in Bengaluru ahead of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha Baithak, scheduled to take place from March 21 to 23. When asked whether Aurangzeb, who died over 300 years ago, still holds relevance today and whether his tomb should be removed, Ambekar responded, “I think (he is) not relevant.”

RSS Condemns Nagpur Violence

The situation in Maharashtra escalated when protests demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb turned violent. Speaking about the violence in Nagpur, Ambekar said, “I think any type of violence is not good for society. The police have taken cognizance of it and will go into the details.”

Clashes broke out on Monday evening after rumors spread that a holy book had been desecrated during a demonstration by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal. The protests were aimed at pushing for the demolition of Aurangzeb’s tomb, which is located in Khuldabad, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad) district.

Maharashtra Government Calls Violence Pre-Planned

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, addressed the Assembly and suggested that the violence was pre-planned. “We found a trolley full of stones as well as weapons, which have been seized. Selected houses and establishments were targeted (in the violence),” he said.

RSS Meeting to Discuss Key Issues

The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) meeting will bring together representatives from all 32 RSS-affiliated organizations, including the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, and Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram. Ambekar confirmed that two major resolutions would be passed during the meeting—one on Bangladesh and another on the future course of action for the RSS.

“The resolution on Bangladesh will deal with what’s happening in the country and what should be done about it. Everyone is aware of the atrocities on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. We want that the pride and sensitivity of Hindus should be respected, wherever they are in the world,” Ambekar stated.

The second resolution will focus on the RSS’s centenary celebrations as the organization nears its 100th anniversary. “It has been a long journey. The resolution will express gratitude towards society and outline future programs of the RSS,” he said. The centenary year will involve outreach efforts to all sections of society and increased participation from people in Sangh programs.

Focus on ‘Panch Parivartan’ Program

As part of its future initiatives, the RSS will emphasize the ‘Panch Parivartan’ program, which includes:

Promoting equality and fraternity (Samarasta) Adopting an environment-friendly lifestyle Reviving family values Fostering a sense of self rooted in Bharatiya values Encouraging civic responsibility

RSS to Honor Historical Figures

The RSS meeting will also provide a platform for workers across the country to discuss regional issues and initiatives. Additionally, the meeting will pay homage to Abbakka Chowta, a 16th-century warrior queen who fought against Portuguese invaders. As the first Tuluva queen of Ullal in Karnataka, her 500th birth anniversary will be commemorated.

Increasing Interest Among Youth

Ambekar highlighted that more young people are showing interest in the RSS, with over 1.2 lakh individuals reaching out through the organization’s website. He emphasized that the Sangh is actively working to involve people from all walks of life in its programs and activities.

As tensions over Aurangzeb’s tomb continue in Maharashtra, the RSS’s stance against violence and its focus on future initiatives highlight its broader vision beyond historical controversies.