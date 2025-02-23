Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Australian Man’s Final Wish Honoured: Buried In India During His 12th Visit

Australian Man’s Final Wish Honoured: Buried In India During His 12th Visit


Donald Sams, an Australian citizen who was 91 years old, had a special love for India, which he showed in a very personal and touching manner—by asking in his will to be buried in India upon his death. On his 12th trip to the nation, his last desire was fulfilled as he was buried at a Christian cemetery in Munger, Bihar.

Donald Sams, a retired Australian High Command officer, had a special affection towards India, driven by his familial background. His father had fought in Assam under British command, and out of respect, Sams included visiting Assam as a norm every time he went to India. He often also traveled the Ganges way, going by river cruises from Kolkata to Patna. His affection for the nation was so strong that he desired to spend his eternity in the nation he cherished.

The Sudden Turn of Events

On his recent visit, Sams was joined by his wife, Alice Sams, and an Australian delegation of 42. They were sailing from Sultan Ganj to Patna when he suddenly fell ill on February 21. He was rushed to the National Hospital in Munger, where doctors pronounced him dead.

After his death, the local district administration immediately notified Indian authorities and the Australian Embassy. Alice, Sams’ wife, asked that his final wish be honored, and he be buried in India. After clearance from the Australian Embassy and local administration, his final rites were arranged.

Buried in Munger, as per his will

Sams was buried on Saturday at the Churamba Christian cemetery in Munger. A priest performed the funeral according to Christian rituals, and, in compliance with his wife’s wishes, no post-mortem was done.

Munger District Magistrate Avnish Kumar Singh confirmed that the funeral processions were conducted under the guidance of the Australian Embassy. “The cruise ship in which the deceased was brought docked at Babua Ghat from Friday evening until Saturday afternoon, following which the burial was done according to his wishes,” Singh said.

There were strong emotional attachments to India on Sams’s part throughout his life. Annual visits, extreme respect for the culture of Indians, and genuine desire to be buried here bear testimony to this love for India. His story is a lone example of the way personal contact and deep roots of culture have the power to cut across frontiers.

According to his wishes, Donald Sams’ resting place now rests in India ,a place he made his second home.

(with inputs)

