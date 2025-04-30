‘Authentic, Scientific Data’: HD Kumaraswamy Applauds Centre’s Caste Census Decision

As per Article 246 of the Constitution, the Census is a Union subject and falls under Entry 69 of the Union List in the Seventh Schedule.

JD(S) leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has lauded the Centre’s recent decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming national census, calling it a “historic and visionary decision.”

He emphasized that this initiative, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marks a significant policy shift, being the first national caste count since 1931.

A Step Toward Data-Driven Governance

“A historic and visionary decision under the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi avaru, caste enumeration will now be part of the upcoming national census for the first time since 1931,” Kumaraswamy shared in a post on X.

He argued that the move will generate reliable and scientific data, avoiding the inconsistencies seen in various state-led surveys.

“This landmark step will ensure that India has authentic, scientific, and transparent caste data–moving away from politically motivated state-level surveys that often lacked credibility or uniformity,” he said.

According to him, the decision reflects Prime Minister Modi’s focus on inclusive and evidence-based policymaking.

“With this bold move, PM Modi avaru has reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive governance and data-driven policymaking. This will empower welfare planning, strengthen social justice, and shape a more equitable future for all. My heartfelt appreciation to the Prime Minister for this decisive and far-sighted action in the interest of the nation,” Kumaraswamy added.

Cabinet Greenlights Caste Enumeration

The announcement followed a Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi, where the inclusion of caste data in the census was officially approved.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw provided further details after the meeting, underlining the Centre’s intention to bring credibility and balance to the process.

“While some states have conducted surveys to enumerate castes, these surveys have varied in transparency and intent, with some conducted purely from a political angle, creating doubts in society,” Vaishnaw said.

He noted that to avoid social division and political misuse, caste enumeration will now be integrated into the main census, ensuring standardization and clarity.

Ensuring Social Harmony Through Accurate Data

“This will ensure that society becomes stronger economically and socially, and the country’s progress continues without hindrance. When a provision of 10 per cent reservation was made for the economically weaker sections of society, it did not create tension in any section of society,” Vaishnaw explained.

He also pointed out that caste details have not been part of the official census since independence.

As per Article 246 of the Constitution, the Census is a Union subject and falls under Entry 69 of the Union List in the Seventh Schedule.

This centralised approach, both ministers emphasized, aims to serve the broader interest of social justice and national unity by relying on scientific methods and inclusive data practices.

