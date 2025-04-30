Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Authentic, Scientific Data’: HD Kumaraswamy Applauds Centre’s Caste Census Decision

‘Authentic, Scientific Data’: HD Kumaraswamy Applauds Centre’s Caste Census Decision

As per Article 246 of the Constitution, the Census is a Union subject and falls under Entry 69 of the Union List in the Seventh Schedule.

‘Authentic, Scientific Data’: HD Kumaraswamy Applauds Centre’s Caste Census Decision

'Authentic, Scientific Data': HD Kumaraswamy Applauds Centre's Caste Census Decision


JD(S) leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has lauded the Centre’s recent decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming national census, calling it a “historic and visionary decision.”

He emphasized that this initiative, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marks a significant policy shift, being the first national caste count since 1931.

A Step Toward Data-Driven Governance

“A historic and visionary decision under the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi avaru, caste enumeration will now be part of the upcoming national census for the first time since 1931,” Kumaraswamy shared in a post on X.

He argued that the move will generate reliable and scientific data, avoiding the inconsistencies seen in various state-led surveys.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“This landmark step will ensure that India has authentic, scientific, and transparent caste data–moving away from politically motivated state-level surveys that often lacked credibility or uniformity,” he said.

According to him, the decision reflects Prime Minister Modi’s focus on inclusive and evidence-based policymaking.

“With this bold move, PM Modi avaru has reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive governance and data-driven policymaking. This will empower welfare planning, strengthen social justice, and shape a more equitable future for all. My heartfelt appreciation to the Prime Minister for this decisive and far-sighted action in the interest of the nation,” Kumaraswamy added.

Cabinet Greenlights Caste Enumeration

The announcement followed a Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi, where the inclusion of caste data in the census was officially approved.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw provided further details after the meeting, underlining the Centre’s intention to bring credibility and balance to the process.

“While some states have conducted surveys to enumerate castes, these surveys have varied in transparency and intent, with some conducted purely from a political angle, creating doubts in society,” Vaishnaw said.

He noted that to avoid social division and political misuse, caste enumeration will now be integrated into the main census, ensuring standardization and clarity.

Ensuring Social Harmony Through Accurate Data

“This will ensure that society becomes stronger economically and socially, and the country’s progress continues without hindrance. When a provision of 10 per cent reservation was made for the economically weaker sections of society, it did not create tension in any section of society,” Vaishnaw explained.

He also pointed out that caste details have not been part of the official census since independence.

As per Article 246 of the Constitution, the Census is a Union subject and falls under Entry 69 of the Union List in the Seventh Schedule.

This centralised approach, both ministers emphasized, aims to serve the broader interest of social justice and national unity by relying on scientific methods and inclusive data practices.

ALSO READ: Jairam Ramesh Hails Centre’s Caste Census Decision As ‘Victory For Crores Of Indians’

 

Filed under

BJP caste census HD Kumaraswamy India

newsx

‘Authentic, Scientific Data’: HD Kumaraswamy Applauds Centre’s Caste Census Decision
Top virologists warn of a

Could H5N1 Avian Flu Spark The Next Pandemic? Top Virologists Warn Of Growing Threat
newsx

Jairam Ramesh Hails Centre’s Caste Census Decision As ‘Victory For Crores Of Indians’
US-Ukraine sign rare mine

US-Ukraine Rare Minerals Deal: What Are These Minerals Exactly—and Why Are They So Sought After?
Ukraine and the U.S. sign

US And Ukraine Sign Historic, Long-Awaited Rare-Minerals Deal: Key Details 
Syrian Druze caught in ri

Who Are The Syrian Druze, Minorty Community Caught Between Sectarian Violence And Israeli Military Action?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Could H5N1 Avian Flu Spark The Next Pandemic? Top Virologists Warn Of Growing Threat

Could H5N1 Avian Flu Spark The Next Pandemic? Top Virologists Warn Of Growing Threat

Jairam Ramesh Hails Centre’s Caste Census Decision As ‘Victory For Crores Of Indians’

Jairam Ramesh Hails Centre’s Caste Census Decision As ‘Victory For Crores Of Indians’

US-Ukraine Rare Minerals Deal: What Are These Minerals Exactly—and Why Are They So Sought After?

US-Ukraine Rare Minerals Deal: What Are These Minerals Exactly—and Why Are They So Sought After?

US And Ukraine Sign Historic, Long-Awaited Rare-Minerals Deal: Key Details 

US And Ukraine Sign Historic, Long-Awaited Rare-Minerals Deal: Key Details 

Who Are The Syrian Druze, Minorty Community Caught Between Sectarian Violence And Israeli Military Action?

Who Are The Syrian Druze, Minorty Community Caught Between Sectarian Violence And Israeli Military Action?

Entertainment

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To Know

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be Monitored By Excise Department

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In Instagram Followers

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s Sanctions?

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After