Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  'Avenged': Family Of Pahalgam Ponywallah Responds To Operation Sindoor

‘Avenged’: Family Of Pahalgam Ponywallah Responds To Operation Sindoor

In a swift and decisive response, Indian armed forces launched precision missile strikes on Wednesday, hitting nine terror-related targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

‘Avenged’: Family Of Pahalgam Ponywallah Responds To Operation Sindoor

'Avenged': Family Of Pahalgam Ponywallah Responds To Operation Sindoor


In the aftermath of a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, the family of Syed Adil Hussain Shah — a ponywallah who lost his life while confronting a terrorist — has found a measure of solace in the Indian government’s strong response.

A Father’s Enduring Pride

Syed Haider Shah, Adil’s father, believes that Operation Sindoor has brought a sense of justice to their family.

“What the government is doing is for our country, our people, and all of us, and that’s a good thing. Whether it’s terrorists in Kashmir or anywhere else, the government must eliminate them,” he said.

He remembered his son not just as a victim but as someone who stood for humanity above all else.

According to him, Adil acted without thinking about anyone’s religion and saved lives selflessly during the attack at Baisaran meadow.

“People who disrupt peace should be dealt with strongly,” he added.

A Mother’s Resolve and a Brother’s Belief

Adil’s mother, Babyjan, shared her quiet relief that justice had been served.

She said she was glad that those who orchestrated the deadly attack, which claimed 26 civilian lives, had been held accountable.

His brother, Naushad, expressed a similar sentiment, emphasizing how important it was for the families of the victims to see action taken.

“We had high hopes from them (the government) because the attack had to be avenged. We feel proud of our government. We had trust in them,” he said.

Operation Sindoor: Targeted and Strategic

In a swift and decisive response, Indian armed forces launched precision missile strikes on Wednesday, hitting nine terror-related targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

The strikes targeted known bases of terror groups, including Jaish-e-Mohammad’s Bahawalpur stronghold and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s headquarters in Muridke.

The defence ministry clarified that these were “focused, measured and non-escalatory” strikes.

Notably, the Indian military avoided any Pakistani military sites, maintaining a calibrated approach.

“India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” said a statement from the ministry.

The operation was named Operation Sindoor, symbolically referring to the red vermillion Hindu women wear to signify marriage — a poignant tribute, as many women lost their husbands in the April 22 attack, including the wife of a Navy officer.

This mission was executed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a green light for full operational freedom during a high-level defence meeting on April 29.

The government’s message was clear: the Pahalgam attack would not go unanswered.

ALSO READ: 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Locals In Jammu And Kashmir Rally Behind Indian Army After Operation Sindoor

 

