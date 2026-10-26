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Home > India News > ‘Avoid Celebrities Who Demand Fees For Pollution Awareness’: Bombay High Court To Maharashtra Government

‘Avoid Celebrities Who Demand Fees For Pollution Awareness’: Bombay High Court To Maharashtra Government

The court also directed civic authorities to involve ward corporators and coordinate enforcement of festive pollution curbs.

The Court has told the Maharashtra government not to approach celebrities who charge fees for pollution awareness campaigns.
The Court has told the Maharashtra government not to approach celebrities who charge fees for pollution awareness campaigns.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Mon 2026-10-26 23:22 IST

The Bombay High Court has expressed displeasure over demands by film personalities for commercial appearance fees to participate in civic awareness campaigns, observing that public money cannot be spent on securing celebrity endorsements for such initiatives. The issue came up during proceedings concerning festive anti-pollution measures, with the court emphasising the need for civic authorities to pursue public awareness efforts without incurring unnecessary expenditure on celebrity appearances.

Celebrities Demanding Fees for Awareness Campaigns

The matter arose after Additional Government Pleader Jyoti Chavan informed the bench that authorities had approached celebrities to support an anti-pollution campaign during the festive season. However, the celebrities were reportedly demanding fees for their participation. The development prompted the court to express its displeasure over the prospect of spending public funds on celebrity endorsements for civic awareness initiatives. The court instead agreed that local elected representatives should play an active role in reaching out to residents and encouraging compliance with pollution-control measures.

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Court Reiterates Restrictions on Firecrackers

In an order passed on September 22, the bench imposed a complete ban on bursting firecrackers on public streets and roads during festivities. It also prohibited the use of laser lights and high-intensity beam lights. The directions form part of efforts to regulate festive activities and address pollution-related concerns. The restrictions underline the need for coordinated action by civic agencies and enforcement authorities to ensure that celebrations comply with the court’s directions.

Civic Bodies Asked to Involve Ward Corporators

The bench agreed with the suggestion that civic authorities should actively involve ward corporators in awareness initiatives. Local representatives could help communicate the restrictions to residents and encourage greater public participation in efforts to curb pollution during festivities. The approach places emphasis on grassroots outreach rather than relying on paid celebrity appearances to spread awareness.

Next Hearing on November 25

The court adjourned the proceedings to November 25 and directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), police and pollution-control authorities to coordinate sustained enforcement measures. The agencies are expected to work together to implement the restrictions and maintain efforts to prevent violations during festive celebrations. The matter will be taken up again on the next hearing date.
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‘Avoid Celebrities Who Demand Fees For Pollution Awareness’: Bombay High Court To Maharashtra Government
Tags: anti-pollution campaignBMCBombay HC newsBombay High Courtcelebrity endorsementscelebrity feesfestive pollution curbsfirecracker banhome-hero-pos-2laser lights banMaharashtra Governmentpollution awareness drivepollution controlpublic moneyward corporators

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‘Avoid Celebrities Who Demand Fees For Pollution Awareness’: Bombay High Court To Maharashtra Government

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‘Avoid Celebrities Who Demand Fees For Pollution Awareness’: Bombay High Court To Maharashtra Government

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‘Avoid Celebrities Who Demand Fees For Pollution Awareness’: Bombay High Court To Maharashtra Government
‘Avoid Celebrities Who Demand Fees For Pollution Awareness’: Bombay High Court To Maharashtra Government
‘Avoid Celebrities Who Demand Fees For Pollution Awareness’: Bombay High Court To Maharashtra Government
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‘Avoid Celebrities Who Demand Fees For Pollution Awareness’: Bombay High Court To Maharashtra Government

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