Friday, May 30, 2025
Live Tv
  'Avoid Religion And Caste Like We Avoid Drugs', TVK's Vijay Tells Tamil Nadu Students

‘Avoid Religion And Caste Like We Avoid Drugs’, TVK’s Vijay Tells Tamil Nadu Students

Actor-politician Vijay, also known as the chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), called upon Tamil Nadu students to reject caste and religious divisions and uphold democratic values in a recent event held in Chennai.

Felicitating high-performing students of Classes 10 and 12, Vijay urged young people and their families to vote responsibly, emphasizing the importance of choosing clean and non-corrupt candidates. “Democracy gives equal opportunities. Ask everyone in your home to perform their democratic duty. Elect good, trustworthy people who have not indulged in corruption,” Vijay said.

In a powerful message, he questioned the relevance of caste and religion in nature itself, asking, “Does nature, like the sun or rain, have a caste or religion? We need to avoid religion and caste like we avoid drugs.” He urged students to keep their minds democratic and free from ideological divisions based on caste, creed, or religion.

Vijay stressed that democracy’s core is equality and freedom. “Only when there is democracy will there be freedom in all fields of this world. Keep caste, creed, and religion away as we keep drugs. Don’t go near ideology based on caste, creed, or religion,” he said.

Addressing a recent controversy, Vijay condemned an attempt to caste-brand social reformer Periyar in a civil service examination question. “Recently, there was a question regarding Periyar’s caste in the UPSC exam. We strongly condemn this,” he added.

Vijay’s appeal to Tamil Nadu’s youth is a call for unity and clean politics, urging them to rise above societal divisions and exercise their democratic rights responsibly.

