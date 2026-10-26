‘Awakening’: Swami Chinmayananda’s AI Avatar, PM Modi’s Interaction Steal Spotlight At Music Launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with an artificial intelligence-powered avatar of renowned spiritual guru Swami Chinmayananda has sparked widespread discussion on social media. The exchange, which combines modern technology with spiritual teachings, has attracted attention from viewers, with reactions reflecting a mix of curiosity and differing opinions. Another notable moment connected to the initiative emerged during the official music launch and press conference of Awakening, a musical biopic based on the life and teachings of Swami Chinmayananda.

AI Avatar Expresses Support For PM Modi

During the interaction, the holographic avatar of Swami Chinmayananda responded to the Prime Minister by expressing happiness at seeing him become the country’s leader. The avatar also conveyed a message of support, saying, “India is with you, Narendra.” The remark has become a talking point amid the broader conversation surrounding the use of artificial intelligence to recreate the presence and teachings of influential spiritual figures. The interaction has also drawn attention to the possibilities and questions associated with using emerging technologies to connect audiences with India’s spiritual heritage.

Decades later, a cherished memory comes alive again through the power of technology. At the inauguration of the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan in New Delhi, PM @narendramodi interacted with the holo-bot of Pujya Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda, recalling their meeting in 1993 and the spiritual guidance that continues to hold relevance. Gurudev’s message on awakening India’s youth, sharing the timeless wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita with younger generations and preserving the nation’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage remains deeply relevant today. #ChinmayaAmritMahotsav — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) October 23, 2026

PM Modi Recalls His First Meeting With Swami Chinmayananda

During the exchange, PM Modi recalled his first meeting with Swami Chinmayananda, which he said took place around February or March 1993. According to the Prime Minister, he had met the spiritual leader to invite him to the centenary celebrations of the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago. The recollection highlighted their earlier connection and added a personal dimension to the interaction with the AI-powered avatar.

Delighted to join the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan. The Chinmaya Mission has spent decades serving communities and sharing India’s spiritual wisdom with the world. https://t.co/gvALnWbo91 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 23, 2026

‘Awakening’ Brings Spiritual Legacy Into Focus

The discussion surrounding the avatar coincided with the official music launch and press conference of Awakening, a musical biopic centred on Swami Chinmayananda’s extraordinary life and teachings. The project seeks to bring the spiritual leader’s journey and philosophy to a wider audience. The introduction of the AI-powered Holobot adds a technological dimension to these efforts. Designed to offer an interactive experience, the Holobot aims to make Swami Chinmayananda’s wisdom more accessible, particularly to younger generations. By combining digital innovation with spiritual content, the initiative seeks to create new ways for audiences to engage with his enduring teachings.

Also Read: Watch Video: Agra Man Abuses, Beats Sister-in-Law With Sticks As Daughter Begs Him To Stop; What Happened?