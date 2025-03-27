‘Awara Saand’: Congress Leader Calls Hindu Saints Stray Bull, Deployed For BJP’s Agenda

A fresh political storm has erupted after Congress MLA Rajendra Kumar Singh made controversial remarks about Hindu saints, likening them to "stray bulls" deployed by the BJP to push its Hindutva agenda.

A fresh political storm has erupted after Congress MLA Rajendra Kumar Singh made controversial remarks about Hindu saints, likening them to “stray bulls” deployed by the BJP to push its Hindutva agenda. His statement, made at a Congress workers’ conference in Satna, has drawn sharp criticism from the BJP, which has accused the Congress of displaying an “anti-Hindu mentality.”

Addressing party workers in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari, Singh alleged that the BJP strategically uses religious figures to promote its political ideology. He criticized the notion of India as a “Hindu nation,” stating that the idea, originally advocated by RSS leader M.S. Golwalkar and Syama Prasad Mookerjee, has now taken deep root.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Watch Video:

🚨 SHAMEFUL! Congress leader says, Hindu Saints are like ‘Awara Saand (Stray Bull) 😡 Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Yesterday, Another Congress leader Husain Dalwai said that Aurangzeb KILLED Sambhaji Maharaj as per’ Manusmriti’. — Will Gandhi family take ACTION against these leaders…? pic.twitter.com/Zj8wlBh0QE — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) March 27, 2025

Attack On BJP’s Religious Narrative

Singh further referenced the Ram Mandir inauguration and the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, claiming that the BJP has mobilized saints and spiritual leaders to reinforce its narrative of Hindutva.

“The seeds planted by Golwalkar and Syama Prasad Mookerjee for a Hindu Rashtra have now grown into a full-fledged tree. Coincidentally, with the Ram Mandir and Maha Kumbh, the BJP has set these saints, sadhus, and Mahamandaleshwars loose among the people, instructing them to speak about Hindutva, promote the BJP, and spread the idea of Sanatan Dharma. These bulls are now grazing in others’ fields,” he remarked.

BJP’s Strong Response

The BJP has reacted fiercely to Singh’s comments, calling them disrespectful and an attack on Hindu traditions. Party leader Amit Malviya shared a video of the speech on social media platform X, condemning it as an example of the Congress’s alleged disregard for Hindu sentiments.

“The Congress’s anti-Hindu mentality has crossed all limits,” Malviya wrote.

As the controversy continues to unfold, Singh’s remarks have sparked a heated debate on the intersection of religion and politics, with both parties doubling down on their respective positions.

Must Read: New Born Baby Dumped In Mumbai Airport Toilet At Terminal 2, Probe Underway