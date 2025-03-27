Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Awara Saand’: Congress Leader Calls Hindu Saints Stray Bull, Deployed For BJP’s Agenda

‘Awara Saand’: Congress Leader Calls Hindu Saints Stray Bull, Deployed For BJP’s Agenda

A fresh political storm has erupted after Congress MLA Rajendra Kumar Singh made controversial remarks about Hindu saints, likening them to "stray bulls" deployed by the BJP to push its Hindutva agenda.

A fresh political storm has erupted after Congress MLA Rajendra Kumar Singh made controversial remarks about Hindu saints, likening them to “stray bulls” deployed by the BJP to push its Hindutva agenda. His statement, made at a Congress workers’ conference in Satna, has drawn sharp criticism from the BJP, which has accused the Congress of displaying an “anti-Hindu mentality.”

Addressing party workers in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari, Singh alleged that the BJP strategically uses religious figures to promote its political ideology. He criticized the notion of India as a “Hindu nation,” stating that the idea, originally advocated by RSS leader M.S. Golwalkar and Syama Prasad Mookerjee, has now taken deep root.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Watch Video:

Attack On BJP’s Religious Narrative

Singh further referenced the Ram Mandir inauguration and the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, claiming that the BJP has mobilized saints and spiritual leaders to reinforce its narrative of Hindutva.

“The seeds planted by Golwalkar and Syama Prasad Mookerjee for a Hindu Rashtra have now grown into a full-fledged tree. Coincidentally, with the Ram Mandir and Maha Kumbh, the BJP has set these saints, sadhus, and Mahamandaleshwars loose among the people, instructing them to speak about Hindutva, promote the BJP, and spread the idea of Sanatan Dharma. These bulls are now grazing in others’ fields,” he remarked.

BJP’s Strong Response

The BJP has reacted fiercely to Singh’s comments, calling them disrespectful and an attack on Hindu traditions. Party leader Amit Malviya shared a video of the speech on social media platform X, condemning it as an example of the Congress’s alleged disregard for Hindu sentiments.

“The Congress’s anti-Hindu mentality has crossed all limits,” Malviya wrote.

As the controversy continues to unfold, Singh’s remarks have sparked a heated debate on the intersection of religion and politics, with both parties doubling down on their respective positions.

Must Read: New Born Baby Dumped In Mumbai Airport Toilet At Terminal 2, Probe Underway

Filed under

BJP Hindu Saints

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sá

$500M Mega-Yacht, $32K-A-Night Hotel Room: Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez’s Lavish Venice Wedding Costs Revealed
newsx

Tamil Nadu vs. Centre: Stalin Slams Yogi Adityanath Over Language Row
newsx

‘Awara Saand’: Congress Leader Calls Hindu Saints Stray Bull, Deployed For BJP’s Agenda
A woman stripped naked an

‘I’m The Goddess Venus!’: Naked Woman’s Airport Rampage Ends In Violence As She Stabs And...
newsx

Ram Charan’s RC16 Titled ‘Peddi’; First Look Poster Unveiled On His 40th Birthday
newsx

Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran Faces Legal Hurdle: Why 9 AM Shows Were Canceled
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

$500M Mega-Yacht, $32K-A-Night Hotel Room: Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez’s Lavish Venice Wedding Costs Revealed

$500M Mega-Yacht, $32K-A-Night Hotel Room: Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez’s Lavish Venice Wedding Costs Revealed

Tamil Nadu vs. Centre: Stalin Slams Yogi Adityanath Over Language Row

Tamil Nadu vs. Centre: Stalin Slams Yogi Adityanath Over Language Row

‘I’m The Goddess Venus!’: Naked Woman’s Airport Rampage Ends In Violence As She Stabs And Bites Staff

‘I’m The Goddess Venus!’: Naked Woman’s Airport Rampage Ends In Violence As She Stabs And...

Ram Charan’s RC16 Titled ‘Peddi’; First Look Poster Unveiled On His 40th Birthday

Ram Charan’s RC16 Titled ‘Peddi’; First Look Poster Unveiled On His 40th Birthday

Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran Faces Legal Hurdle: Why 9 AM Shows Were Canceled

Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran Faces Legal Hurdle: Why 9 AM Shows Were Canceled

Entertainment

$500M Mega-Yacht, $32K-A-Night Hotel Room: Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez’s Lavish Venice Wedding Costs Revealed

$500M Mega-Yacht, $32K-A-Night Hotel Room: Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez’s Lavish Venice Wedding Costs Revealed

Ram Charan’s RC16 Titled ‘Peddi’; First Look Poster Unveiled On His 40th Birthday

Ram Charan’s RC16 Titled ‘Peddi’; First Look Poster Unveiled On His 40th Birthday

Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran Faces Legal Hurdle: Why 9 AM Shows Were Canceled

Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran Faces Legal Hurdle: Why 9 AM Shows Were Canceled

Mohanlal Watches ‘L2: Empuraan’ First Show With Fans In Kochi, Visuals Go Viral

Mohanlal Watches ‘L2: Empuraan’ First Show With Fans In Kochi, Visuals Go Viral

Empuraan Twitter Review: Mohanlal’s Power-Packed Thriller Redefines Malayalam Cinema – Fans Call It A Masterpiece

Empuraan Twitter Review: Mohanlal’s Power-Packed Thriller Redefines Malayalam Cinema – Fans Call It A Masterpiece

Lifestyle

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?