Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Ayodhya Deepotsav: “Kashi And Mathura Must Shine Like Ayodhya”, Says Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath emphasizes Ayodhya's significance, urging Kashi and Mathura to shine by 2047 in his Deepotsav address.

Ayodhya Deepotsav: “Kashi And Mathura Must Shine Like Ayodhya”, Says Yogi Adityanath

In a significant address during the Deepotsav celebrations, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the monumental achievements of the “double-engine government,” using Ayodhya as a benchmark for future developments in Kashi and Mathura. He celebrated the historic inauguration of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, stating, “After 500 years, Lord Ram is now in his abode for Diwali.”

Highlighting the Supreme Court’s 2019 decision that resolved a long-standing dispute by granting land for the Ram Temple, Adityanath expressed optimism for the future. He declared that by 2047, when India celebrates its centenary of independence, Kashi and Mathura should reflect the same vibrancy and significance as Ayodhya. “This is just the beginning, and it must reach its logical conclusion,” he asserted.

MUST READ: Orissa HC Grants Bail To 3 Accused In Train Tragedy Case

In his remarks, he also pointed to ongoing court cases regarding the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi and Krishna Janm Bhoomi-Shahi Eidgah mosque disputes, urging unity and determination among the people of Ayodhya. “We must ensure that the ‘agnipariksha’ of Maa Sita does not happen repeatedly,” he cautioned, encouraging collective action for progress.

The consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple was described as a grand celebration, attracting thousands, including notable celebrities and business leaders. Adityanath poignantly reflected on the sacrifices made for the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, honoring the memory of around 350,000 martyrs who aspired to see a temple for Lord Ram established in Ayodhya.

“This moment is not just about celebration; it’s a tribute to those who dedicated their lives to this cause. Their sacrifices were made with the hope that a temple for Lord Ram would rise from the soil of Ayodhya,” he remarked.

As the festival of lights unfolds, the Chief Minister’s vision sets the tone for further developments in key spiritual cities, aiming to rekindle their significance in the cultural landscape of India.

ALSO READ: US Envoy Eric Garcetti Shakes Leg To ‘Tauba Tauba’ At Diwali Celebration | Watch Video

