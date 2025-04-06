Ayodhya Gears Up For Spectacular Ram Navami Celebrations With ‘Surya Tilak,’ Focus On Enhanced Security And Facilities

The authorities have enforced traffic diversions from April 4 to 12 am on April 7 to prevent heavy vehicles from entering Ayodhya on occasion of Ram Navami

Ayodhya is all set to welcome a surge of devotees this today, for the grand Ram Navami celebrations. The highlight of the festival will be the ‘Surya Tilak’ ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. In anticipation of the large crowds, the city has made extensive arrangements to ensure safety and comfort. Preparations include crowd control measures, sanitation efforts, and the provision of cool drinking water and ORS stations. Tents have been set up for shade, and traffic diversions are in place. Ayodhya is ready to host a memorable and secure Ram Navami celebration for all.

Crowd Control Measures In Place On Ram Navami

Learning from the successful crowd control strategies used during the Mahakumbh 2025, Ayodhya has implemented robust plans for the Ram Navami celebrations. Mayor Girishpati Tripathi and Municipal Commissioner Santosh Kumar Sharma conducted a review of the arrangements on Saturday, focusing on the safety and comfort of devotees. Officials have given special attention to cleanliness, comfort, and crowd management.

Facilities for Devotees

The municipal corporation has laid mats along the Ram Path to provide comfort for the pilgrims. A large sanitation team is working to ensure cleanliness throughout the area. To combat the heat, authorities have set up cool drinking water and Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) stations at various locations. Devotees can access these facilities for free.

Tents have been placed from Shrungar Hata to Hanuman Garhi to offer relief from the sun. In addition, comprehensive crowd and traffic management plans are in effect, with paramilitary forces, PAC, and civil police deployed for security. NDRF and SDRF teams are on alert along the Saryu River banks.

Traffic and Health Arrangements

The authorities have enforced traffic diversions from April 4 to 12 am on April 7 to prevent heavy vehicles from entering Ayodhya. They have divided the city into zones and sectors for better management, with zonal magistrates, sector magistrates, and gazetted officers stationed throughout.

The health department has set up temporary Primary Health Centres at 14 locations in the Ayodhya Dham Mela area. Additionally, they have stationed 108 ambulances at seven locations to ensure prompt medical response during emergencies.

Public Broadcasting And Cultural Events For Ram Navami

Public broadcaster Doordarshan will live broadcast the celebrations at Ram Janmabhoomi, along with cultural events at Ram Katha Park, ensuring that devotees and viewers can experience the grand occasion remotely.

Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal confirmed that all preparations for Ram Navami are complete. Authorities have prepared the city to welcome devotees with an array of facilities designed to ensure their comfort, safety, and enjoyment during the festival.