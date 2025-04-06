Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 6, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Ayodhya Gears Up For Spectacular Ram Navami Celebrations With ‘Surya Tilak,’ Focus On Enhanced Security And Facilities

Ayodhya Gears Up For Spectacular Ram Navami Celebrations With ‘Surya Tilak,’ Focus On Enhanced Security And Facilities

The authorities have enforced traffic diversions from April 4 to 12 am on April 7 to prevent heavy vehicles from entering Ayodhya on occasion of Ram Navami

Ayodhya Gears Up For Spectacular Ram Navami Celebrations With ‘Surya Tilak,’ Focus On Enhanced Security And Facilities

Ayodhya Gears Up For Spectacular Ram Navami Celebrations With 'Surya Tilak,' Focus On Enhanced Security And Facilities


Ayodhya is all set to welcome a surge of devotees this today, for the grand Ram Navami celebrations. The highlight of the festival will be the ‘Surya Tilak’ ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. In anticipation of the large crowds, the city has made extensive arrangements to ensure safety and comfort. Preparations include crowd control measures, sanitation efforts, and the provision of cool drinking water and ORS stations. Tents have been set up for shade, and traffic diversions are in place. Ayodhya is ready to host a memorable and secure Ram Navami celebration for all.

Crowd Control Measures In Place On Ram Navami

Learning from the successful crowd control strategies used during the Mahakumbh 2025, Ayodhya has implemented robust plans for the Ram Navami celebrations. Mayor Girishpati Tripathi and Municipal Commissioner Santosh Kumar Sharma conducted a review of the arrangements on Saturday, focusing on the safety and comfort of devotees. Officials have given special attention to cleanliness, comfort, and crowd management.

Facilities for Devotees

The municipal corporation has laid mats along the Ram Path to provide comfort for the pilgrims. A large sanitation team is working to ensure cleanliness throughout the area. To combat the heat, authorities have set up cool drinking water and Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) stations at various locations. Devotees can access these facilities for free.

Tents have been placed from Shrungar Hata to Hanuman Garhi to offer relief from the sun. In addition, comprehensive crowd and traffic management plans are in effect, with paramilitary forces, PAC, and civil police deployed for security. NDRF and SDRF teams are on alert along the Saryu River banks.

Traffic and Health Arrangements

The authorities have enforced traffic diversions from April 4 to 12 am on April 7 to prevent heavy vehicles from entering Ayodhya. They have divided the city into zones and sectors for better management, with zonal magistrates, sector magistrates, and gazetted officers stationed throughout.

The health department has set up temporary Primary Health Centres at 14 locations in the Ayodhya Dham Mela area. Additionally, they have stationed 108 ambulances at seven locations to ensure prompt medical response during emergencies.

Public Broadcasting And Cultural Events For Ram Navami

Public broadcaster Doordarshan will live broadcast the celebrations at Ram Janmabhoomi, along with cultural events at Ram Katha Park, ensuring that devotees and viewers can experience the grand occasion remotely.

Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal confirmed that all preparations for Ram Navami are complete. Authorities have prepared the city to welcome devotees with an array of facilities designed to ensure their comfort, safety, and enjoyment during the festival.

Filed under

ram navami Ram Navami 2025 ram navami in Ayodhya

A disturbing video from G

Woman Drags Mother-In-Law By Hair In MP; Video Goes Viral | Watch
PM Modi Sends Ram Navami

PM Modi Sends Ram Navami Greetings, Hopes To Ignite Enthusiasm Across India
Digital nomadism allows y

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide...
newsx

Navjot Sidhu Takes Aim At MS Dhoni’s Free-Hit Blunder In CSK’s DC Loss – ‘Fush...
newsx

China Uses AI-Videos To Criticise Donald Trump’s Trade Tariffs; Calls Them Economic Risks
U.S. Secretary of State M

‘We Are Not Government Of The World’: US Urges ‘Rich Nations’ Like India and China...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Woman Drags Mother-In-Law By Hair In MP; Video Goes Viral | Watch

Woman Drags Mother-In-Law By Hair In MP; Video Goes Viral | Watch

PM Modi Sends Ram Navami Greetings, Hopes To Ignite Enthusiasm Across India

PM Modi Sends Ram Navami Greetings, Hopes To Ignite Enthusiasm Across India

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide...

Navjot Sidhu Takes Aim At MS Dhoni’s Free-Hit Blunder In CSK’s DC Loss – ‘Fush Patakha’

Navjot Sidhu Takes Aim At MS Dhoni’s Free-Hit Blunder In CSK’s DC Loss – ‘Fush...

China Uses AI-Videos To Criticise Donald Trump’s Trade Tariffs; Calls Them Economic Risks

China Uses AI-Videos To Criticise Donald Trump’s Trade Tariffs; Calls Them Economic Risks

Entertainment

Box Office Tsunami: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan Breaks KGF Chapter 1’s Record In Just 9 Days

Box Office Tsunami: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan Breaks KGF Chapter 1’s Record In Just 9 Days

Mugdha Chaphekar And Ravish Desai Announce Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage

Mugdha Chaphekar And Ravish Desai Announce Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage

‘Good Bad Ugly’ Trailer: Ajith Kumar Steals Fans’ Hearts With His Signature Style

‘Good Bad Ugly’ Trailer: Ajith Kumar Steals Fans’ Hearts With His Signature Style

Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ Release Date Announced: Action Film To Hit Screens Worldwide On This Date

Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ Release Date Announced: Action Film To Hit Screens Worldwide On This Date

Income Tax Raids Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Home After ED Action On Empuraan Co-Producer Gokulam Gopalan

Income Tax Raids Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Home After ED Action On Empuraan Co-Producer Gokulam Gopalan

Lifestyle

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?