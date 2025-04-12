Ayodhya Hotel Staff Arrested For Secretly Filming Woman While Bathing

In a deeply disturbing incident near the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a 25-year-old hotel employee has been arrested for secretly recording videos of women while they were bathing. What started as a single complaint soon turned into something much more serious when police found multiple objectionable videos on the accused’s phone.

The accused, Saurabh Tiwari, is a resident of Bahraich district and worked at the Raja Guest House, located just about 50 meters from Gate No. 3 of the Ram temple. He was caught by other guests and handed over to the police after a woman noticed something strange while bathing.

Woman Notices Suspicious Movement While Bathing

The entire incident unfolded around 6 AM when a female devotee from Varanasi, who was staying at the guest house with four others, noticed a shadow above her while she was in the bathroom. She looked up and was shocked to see someone trying to film her from the tin shed roof above.

“She panicked, shouted for help and rushed out of the bathroom. Other male guests staying at the hotel heard her cries, rushed to the scene and managed to catch the accused. He was then handed over to the Ram Janmabhoomi police,” an official told PTI.

Police Discover More Videos on Accused’s Phone

What made the matter even worse was what the police found after taking Tiwari into custody. When they checked his mobile phone, they discovered that this wasn’t a one-time incident. Officers were stunned to find “several videos” of other women in similar situations, all recorded secretly.

According to the complainant, she and her group had arrived from Varanasi on Thursday night to visit the Ram temple. They had taken two rooms at the Raja Guest House for an overnight stay.

Police: “Very Serious Matter”

Circle Officer Ashutosh Tiwari, who is overseeing the case, confirmed the arrest and called the incident extremely serious.

“This is a very serious matter. The accused was taken into custody as soon as the information was received. A case has been registered and a detailed investigation is underway,” he said.

He added that not just the accused, but also the entire guest house premises are being closely examined to see if there were hidden cameras or other evidence of wrongdoing.

Guest House Sealed for Illegal Construction

As the investigation gained momentum, the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) took separate action against the Raja Guest House itself.

Satyendra Singh, Secretary of the ADA, said, “The Raja Guest House was constructed without any approval from the authority and has, therefore, been sealed.”

The sealing of the guest house came just hours after the arrest, raising questions about how such establishments are allowed to operate without proper licenses, especially so close to a major religious site.

Police officials are continuing to investigate whether more women were secretly recorded at the same guest house and whether the videos were shared or distributed.

They are also trying to determine how long this had been going on and whether others were involved.