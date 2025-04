Authorities have filed an FIR and initiated a full-scale investigation into the source of the threat.

An anonymous bomb threat sent via email to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has prompted a major security alert at the Ram Mandir construction site in Ayodhya.

Authorities have filed an FIR and initiated a full-scale investigation into the source of the threat. In response, officials have significantly tightened security around the temple complex to ensure the safety of the premises and personnel.

