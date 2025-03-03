Home
Monday, March 3, 2025
  Ayodhya Ram Mandir Revises Darshan Timings Post Maha Kumbh

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Revises Darshan Timings Post Maha Kumbh

Previously, the temple remained open for 19 hours a day, from 6 AM to 11 PM, to accommodate the large influx of pilgrims during the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Revises Darshan Timings Post Maha Kumbh


The Ram Mandir Trust in Ayodhya has revised the darshan schedule for Lord Ram, reducing the hours available for devotees. Previously, the temple remained open for 19 hours a day, from 6 AM to 11 PM, to accommodate the large influx of pilgrims during the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh. Now that the event has concluded, the temple has reverted to its original schedule, incorporating designated breaks for aartis and bhog offerings.

According to Dr. Anil Mishra, a member of the Ram Mandir Trust, the temple will now open at 4 AM for Mangala Aarti, but darshan will not be available until 6:30 AM. The first session will continue until 11:50 AM before a short closure for rituals. After Rajbhog Aarti at 12 PM, devotees will have a brief window for darshan until 12:30 PM, followed by another closure until 1 PM. The temple will reopen from 1 PM to 6:50 PM, pause for evening offerings, and resume darshan at 7 PM.

In the evening, the Sandhya Aarti will be performed, with darshan continuing until 9:45 PM. Entry through Gate D-1 will close at 9:30 PM. The final session will conclude at 10 PM after the last bhog offering, followed by the Shayan Aarti at 10 PM, and the temple will close for the night by 10:15 PM.

The decision to return to the original schedule ensures that temple rituals are conducted without interruptions while managing the steady flow of visitors. As Ayodhya continues to emerge as a major religious tourism hub, the structured schedule allows for a seamless blend of spiritual observances and crowd management.

