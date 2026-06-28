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Home > India News > Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Row: Why Police Raided 10 Locations and Here’s What They Found

Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Row: Why Police Raided 10 Locations and Here’s What They Found

Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Row: Uttar Pradesh Police conducted raids across Ayodhya in the Ram Temple donation embezzlement case as investigators gather evidence and questioned the families of the accused.

Uttar Pradesh Police has intensified its investigation into the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement case with coordinated raids across Ayodhya. (Image: ANI)
Uttar Pradesh Police has intensified its investigation into the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement case with coordinated raids across Ayodhya. (Image: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-06-28 16:46 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Police has stepped up its investigation into the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement case by carrying out coordinated raids at 10 locations across Ayodhya. The searches are a part of an ongoing investigation in which there are claims that devotees’ donations of crores of rupees may have been misused.
 
According to officials, the investigation is still going on, and the police are actively working on collecting paperwork, interviewing the accused’s relatives, and looking through bank data, which might help the police to establish the extent of the alleged irregularities.
 

Ram Temple Donation Row: Simultaneous Searches Across Ayodhya

Early on Sunday morning, police teams carried out active searches on the accused’s residences and conducted thorough searches. As detectives search for evidence regarding financial transactions, personal records, and potential connections to other individuals implicated in the case, family members of all eight accused are reportedly being questioned.
 
The ancestral residences of Anukalp Mishra and Lavkush Mishra in the rural area of Milkipur are being raided. Not only this, but the investigators are also examining Ramashankar Mishra’s home, where they allegedly found some crucial documents for additional analysis.
 
In addition to this, the police have also spoken to neighbours to collect details about the accused, which include movements, visitors and any activities that could help in the investigation. 
 

Ram Temple embezzlement case: How the Case Came to Light

Tej Narayan “Pawan” Pandey, the head of the Samajwadi Party, said on June 7 that donations of between Rs 5 crore and Rs 7.5 crore had been embezzled from offerings given at the Ram Temple, which has sparked the controversy.
 
On June 13, the Uttar Pradesh government established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in response to a request from the temple trust.  The Special Investigation Team conducted a preliminary investigation in Ayodhya, and it reportedly discovered prima facie irregularities in the handling and management of cash and valuables donated by devotees. 
 
Based on these conclusions, an FIR was filed under the applicable sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against eight identifiable individuals and a number of unnamed individuals.
 

Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Row: Eight Accused in Judicial Custody

Those arrested include Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu, Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Subhash Srivastava, Ramashankar Mishra, Manish Yadav, and Karunesh Pandey. Investigators are also examining whether additional individuals may have played a role in the alleged conspiracy. All eight accused are currently in judicial custody while the investigation continues.
 

Ayodhya Donation Case: Temple Trust Appeals for Calm

Amid growing public attention, the temple trust has assured devotees that it is fully cooperating with the investigation and remains committed to maintaining transparency.
 
In its statement, the trust expressed shock over the allegations while urging people not to believe rumours or misinformation. It also emphasised that the sanctity of the Ram Temple remains intact and reaffirmed that measures would be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.
 
As investigators continue collecting evidence, the findings of the ongoing probe are expected to determine whether further arrests or additional charges will follow.
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Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Row: Why Police Raided 10 Locations and Here’s What They Found
Tags: ayodhyaAyodhya police raidsRam Temple donation embezzlement caseRam Temple donationsram-templeUttar Pradesh Police

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Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Row: Why Police Raided 10 Locations and Here’s What They Found
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