Ayodhya: Speeding Dumper Crashes Into Several Vehicles; 1 Killed, Leaves 5 Injured

A horrifying accident took place on Wednesday at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya when a speeding dumper went out of control and smashed into several vehicles in the middle of a busy road. The crash killed one person and left five others seriously injured, creating panic among people in the area.

A speeding dumper went out of control in Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, Ayodhya, and smashed into several vehicles in the middle of a busy road.

A horrifying accident took place on Wednesday at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya when a speeding dumper went out of control and smashed into several vehicles in the middle of a busy road. The crash killed one person and left five others seriously injured, creating panic among people in the area.

The dumper hit multiple vehicles at high speed, and the scene quickly turned chaotic. Commuters ran in every direction as the vehicle kept moving forward, hitting anything in its way.\

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | A high-speed dumper crashed into several vehicles at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya. More details awaited https://t.co/5WcP84MSOt pic.twitter.com/9shduNy04Y — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Doctor Confirms One Death, Five Referred to Medical College

Dr. Manish Shakya, an emergency doctor at Shri Ram Hospital, confirmed the tragic news.

“One person has died in the incident. One patient who has sustained a minor injury is being treated here; the other five who have sustained major injuries have been referred to Raja Dashrath Medical College…”

The five seriously hurt victims were rushed to Raja Dashrath Medical College for better treatment, while one person with less severe injuries is being treated locally.

“I Jumped Out Just in Time,” Says Survivor

One of the injured victims, Raja Babu, shared how he narrowly escaped with his life.

“At the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, a high-speed dumper rammed into my vehicle. I was able to jump from my vehicle and save my life…”

“The dumper rammed into my vehicle at high speed. I managed to jump out just in time. It then hit several other people and vehicles. I have injuries on my leg, chest, and head.”

He’s lucky to be alive, but like the others, he’s recovering from multiple injuries.

Another Deadly Crash Just Weeks Ago

This isn’t the first tragic road accident in Ayodhya recently. Just a few weeks ago, four people died near Pararampur village after a speeding SUV crashed into two motorcycles following Holi celebrations. The impact was so severe that both bikes caught fire, and all four riders died on the spot.

Locals Set SUV on Fire After the Crash

The earlier accident sparked major anger among villagers, who set the SUV on fire in protest. Police later arrested the driver, Bhaskar Upadhyay, who is from Haiderganj. He was injured too and taken into custody.

The four men who died in that crash were:

Ram Kewal (50)

Indrajeet (32)

Ram Sajivan (42)

Jethu (38)

Police are still investigating both this case and the dumper accident.

Locals Demand Better Road Safety

After two deadly crashes within weeks, people in Ayodhya are calling for stricter traffic rules and better monitoring of heavy vehicles. Lata Mangeshkar Chowk is one of the busiest parts of the city, and locals say it’s dangerous to let big trucks or dumpers speed through such crowded areas.

With road safety becoming a big concern, many believe the authorities need to act fast before more lives are lost. These accidents are a loud wake-up call — and the people of Ayodhya are hoping someone’s listening.