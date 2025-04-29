Home
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Reaches New Heights: 42-Foot Dhwaja Dand Installed on Main Spire in Sacred Ceremony – Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Ram Mandir: The Dhwaja Dand traveled from Gujarat, arriving in Ayodhya after a carefully planned journey. It was flagged off by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and traveled on a special chariot weighing 450 kg.

Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Reaches New Heights: 42-Foot Dhwaja Dand Installed on Main Spire in Sacred Ceremony – Here's Everything You Need to Know


A moment of deep spiritual significance unfolded at the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on Tuesday morning. On the auspicious day of Vaishakh Shukla Dwitiya, the temple witnessed the installation of a magnificent 42-foot Dhwaja Dand (flagstaff) on its main spire. This sacred ceremony, held between 6:30 AM and 8:00 AM, symbolized not just an architectural marvel, but the divine connection between the temple and the cosmos.

A Monumental Spiritual Milestone

Standing at an awe-inspiring 42 feet tall, the Dhwaja Dand is a symbol of eternal spiritual presence. Crafted from pure brass and weighing a substantial 5,500 kg, this flagstaff now becomes a permanent part of the Ram Mandir’s sacred skyline. As temple authorities and thousands of devotees watched in reverence, the Dhwaja Dand was installed with chants and prayers filling the air. This grand installation marks a divine milestone in the ongoing construction of Lord Ram’s abode in Ayodhya.

Bharat Mewada, managing director of Shree Ambika Engineering Works, said, “This flagstaff represents the divine connection between Earth and Heaven. It stays forever, just like the deity’s idol. It channels divine energy to all who seek blessings.” Can you feel the positive energy radiating from this magnificent structure?’

Prime Minister Modi To Hoist Flag

But the spiritual journey does not stop here. The next chapter will unfold as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the sacred saffron flag atop this towering Dhwaja Dand during today in a ceremony. This moment will be a historic and symbolic gesture, forever imprinted in the hearts of millions. Can you imagine the excitement of witnessing that sacred moment?

A Connection Between Heaven and Earth

The Dhwaja Dand, also known as the Dhwaja Stambh, is much more than a flagpole. Designed according to ancient Hindu architectural scriptures, Shilp Shastra, it embodies the world axis, a spiritual symbol that connects the earthly realm with the heavens above. It is believed to infuse the temple complex with divine power, spreading blessings to all who visit. Isn’t it incredible that such a majestic structure can embody both spiritual power and architectural grandeur?

Blessings From Lord Ram

The Dhwaja Dand traveled from Gujarat, arriving in Ayodhya after a carefully planned journey. It was flagged off by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and traveled on a special chariot weighing 450 kg. This journey is a testimony to the meticulous planning and devotion that has gone into the making of the Ram Mandir. What an awe-inspiring journey this sacred flagstaff has had!

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, with its grandeur and sacredness, continues to evolve as a beacon of hope, spirituality, and devotion. With the installation of the Dhwaja Dand, the temple not only reaches new heights physically but spiritually as well.

