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Home > India News > Ayush Malik Case: What Happens When A Muslim Leaves Islam? What Islamic Laws Say About Impact On Marriage

Ayush Malik Case: What Happens When A Muslim Leaves Islam? What Islamic Laws Say About Impact On Marriage

Inside the Shamli conversion case: Ayush Malik performs Hindu rituals at home after his family alleges forced conversion. What happens to his marriage now as per Islam?

Ayush Malik returns to Hinduism after converting to marry Chandni Qureshi.
Ayush Malik returns to Hinduism after converting to marry Chandni Qureshi.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-01 13:00 IST

Weeks after converting to Islam and adopting the name Muhammad Ali, Ayush Malik, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli has returned to Hinduism. A video released by his family shows Malik performing Hindu rituals at his home. The development comes amid strict enforcement of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, which mandates severe prison sentences and hefty fines for individuals found guilty of forced conversions.

What is Ayush Malik and Chandni Qureshi Case?

Ayush Malik, the son of a pharmaceutical businessman, had previously embraced Islam to marry Chandni Qureshi, a resident of Shamli. The Nikah (Islamic marriage ceremony) was conducted in Delhi. Reports indicate that Malik had kept both his conversion and marriage a secret from his family for several years, citing that his sisters were yet to be married. However, the case took a sharp turn in June when Malik’s family filed a formal police complaint against Chandni Qureshi’s family. The complaint alleged that Ayush had been forcibly converted to Islam under extreme pressure and was taken to Delhi for the marriage ceremony using forged documents.

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Chandni Qureshi and Father Arrested by UP Police

Following the complaint filed by Malik’s family, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Chandni Qureshi and her father, Islam Qureshi. The complaint  names Chandni’s entire family, the cleric who solemnised the marriage, and two other religious leaders as co-accused. The complaint alleges that the accused applied psychological pressure on Malik and attempted to persuade other members of his family to convert to Islam. It further claims that Qureshi’s family targeted Malik due to his family’s pharmaceutical business.Some other reports suggest that Ayush-Chandni marriage was driven by financial motives targeting property worth crores of rupees, though these claims remain unverified and subject to investigation.

Is Chandni Qureshi and Ayush’s Marriage Still Valid?

With Chandni Qureshi and her father in judicial custody and Ayush Malik returning to Hinduism, the status of their marriage faces complex legal dimensions. Under Islamic jurisprudence, if a Muslim spouse formally renounces Islam, the Nikah is considered dissolved, as the classical framework does not recognize a marriage contract between a Muslim woman and a non-Muslim man.

 “In Islamic jurisprudence, when a married Muslim man renounces Islam (apostate) to embrace another religion, his nikah (marriage contract) with a Muslim woman immediately ceases to be valid. Because a Muslim woman is not permitted to remain married to a non-Muslim man, the marriage is automatically annulled,” said Zillur Rehman Haider, who keeps a tab on Islamic affairs. “Since the marriage automatically becomes invalid if the husband renounces Islam, the issue of divorce does not crop up in this case,” he added. .

Is divorce applicable in Ayush Malik case?

Since the marriage is automatically becomes invalid if the husband renounces Islam, the issue of divorce does not crop up in this case. However, from the perspective of Indian statutory law, under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, any marriage solemnised solely for the purpose of unlawful conversion, or involving forced conversion, can be declared null and void by a family court.

Also Read: 25-Year-Old Hindu Priest Kidnapped, Beaten, Tortured For Ransom in Bangladesh

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Ayush Malik Case: What Happens When A Muslim Leaves Islam? What Islamic Laws Say About Impact On Marriage
Tags: Ayush Malik caseAyush Malik conversion caseAyush Malik returns to HinduismChandni QureshiChandni Qureshi arrestedhome-hero-pos-2Shamli conversion news

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Ayush Malik Case: What Happens When A Muslim Leaves Islam? What Islamic Laws Say About Impact On Marriage
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