Monday, March 17, 2025
Live Tv
  Ayushmann Khurrana Becomes 'Fit India' Icon In PM Modi's Fit India Movement To Promote Fitness

Ayushmann Khurrana Becomes ‘Fit India’ Icon In PM Modi’s Fit India Movement To Promote Fitness

The movement encourages people from all walks of life to adopt fitness as a daily habit and integrate physical activity into their routine.

Ayushmann Khurrana Becomes ‘Fit India’ Icon In PM Modi’s Fit India Movement To Promote Fitness

Ayushmann Khurrana


Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been named the official Fit India Icon as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India Movement. The announcement was made by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at the Fit India Movement’s inaugural ceremony held in the national capital.

With this prestigious recognition, Ayushmann Khurrana joins the government-led initiative that aims to promote fitness and healthy living among Indians. The movement encourages people from all walks of life to adopt fitness as a daily habit and integrate physical activity into their routine.

Speaking on the occasion, Ayushmann, known for his influential roles and strong youth following, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative. He emphasized the importance of fitness in leading a successful and fulfilling life.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Message on Fitness

Highlighting the significance of good health, the actor said:

“When your health is good, life’s challenges—whether personal or professional—become manageable. But when health is compromised, it becomes the only challenge that matters. A healthy individual is confident, resilient, and productive. A healthy nation is a wealthy nation.”

He further extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for their efforts in promoting fitness across the country.

Objectives

Launched on August 29, 2019, the Fit India Movement is dedicated to fostering a culture of fitness through various initiatives and events. Some of its core objectives include:

  • Promoting fitness as easy, fun, and free, by integrating simple physical activities into daily life.
  • Raising awareness about the benefits of staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle.
  • Encouraging the revival of traditional Indian sports, celebrating India’s cultural heritage while promoting fitness.

Union Sports Minister Applauds Ayushmann’s Role

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya praised Ayushmann Khurrana for his commitment to fitness and national well-being. He stated:

“When celebrities like you endorse the Fit India Movement, it inspires millions of youngsters to take fitness seriously. A fit person contributes to a fit and developed India, making our nation stronger.”

(With ANI Inputs)

Filed under

Ayushmann Khurrana Fit India Movement

