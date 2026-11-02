Azam Khan Moves Supreme Court Against ED Arrest, CJI Surya Kant Agrees to List Plea This Week

Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Mohammad Azam Khan has moved Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) shortly after his release in a dual PAN car case last week. The ED has arrested Khan in a money laundering case.

Azam Khan’s plea has sought the cancellation of his arrest and interim release from custody. The SP leader has also challenged the November 1 order of the special court that remanded him to judicial custody.

On Monday, the matter was mentioned before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant by senior advocate Nizam Pasha, who sought an urgent hearing in the case and requested that the petition be listed at the earliest.

Initially, the CJI asked Azam Khan’s counsel to move the Allahabad High Court. However, following the request, the CJI agreed to get the matter listed for hearing this week.

Nizam Pasha told the court that the ED arrested him barely 40 minutes after his release from jail on October 29 in the dual PAN card case.

The ED arrested senior Samajwadi Party leader in a money laundering case shortly after he walked out of jail. The ED subsequently produced him before a special court, which sent him to judicial custody on November 1.

Through his petition, Khan’s counsel has challenged the legality of the ED’s action and sought immediate relief from the Supreme Court.

Earlier, Allahabad High Court suspended sentences of Azam Khan and his son in the dual PAN card case. The father-son duo were granted bail on October 29.



The money laundering case probed by ED is connected to alleged financial irregularities involving Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, which runs Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, in 2019.



The ED recently provisionally attached land belonged to the university citing alleged proceeds of crime worth Rs 426.46 crore. The attached properties said to hold an estimated market value of around Rs 1,170 crore.