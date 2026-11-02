Azam Khan Moves Supreme Court Against ED Arrest, CJI Surya Kant Agrees to List Plea This Week

The money laundering case probed by ED is connected to alleged financial irregularities involving Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, which runs Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, in 2019.
The ED recently provisionally attached land belonged to the university citing alleged proceeds of crime worth Rs 426.46 crore. The attached properties said to hold an estimated market value of around Rs 1,170 crore.
Nakshab Khan is a senior journalist with nearly two decades of experience in Indian media. Beginning his career in 2007, he has worked with leading news organisations, including Times Now, News18, TV9 Network, IANS, Zee Media, UNI TV. He is currently associated with NewsX Digital as a Deputy Editor.
Over the years, Nakshab has extensively covered politics, international affairs, crime, and public policy. He has special interest in global affairs, with a strong focus on West Asian affairs. He can be reached at nakshab.ali@gmail.com.