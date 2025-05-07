Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Baba Ramdev Lauds Indian Army’s Bravery After Operation Sindoor, Says “This Is Just the Beginning” | NewsX Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with India News, the Hindi channel of NewsX, yoga guru Baba Ramdev strongly endorsed India’s cross-border military action under Operation Sindoor. He called the mission a historic warning to terrorism and a bold demonstration of India’s rising power.

Watch the interview here:

Ramdev’s remarks came following reports of the Indian armed forces conducting a cross-border operation targeting terrorist bases deep within enemy lines.

Army’s Valor and Leadership Earn Praise

He praised the armed forces for their precision and bravery, naming key officers like MEA Secretary Vikram Misri, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi for their leadership during the strike.

“The Indian Army has shown extraordinary courage and skill. This operation wasn’t just a military strike—it was a declaration to the world that India will no longer tolerate terrorism,” Baba Ramdev said in his interview with Rajiew Sharma on live television.

Ramdev did not hold back in criticizing Pakistan’s political and military leadership. He referred to their actions as detrimental to the country and harshly criticized them.

“The so-called leaders who led Pakistan to ruin will now be exposed. India’s response is only the beginning of what’s to come. This is a war for justice, for dignity, and for the honor of innocent lives lost,” he added.

Ramdev also called out Pakistan’s military as an “ignorant and jihadi army” and its leadership as “dishonest leaders,” pointing to their role in driving the nation to destruction.

India’s Resolve Stronger Than Ever

The yoga guru extended his appreciation to India’s top leaders—Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh—for backing the armed forces and standing firm on national security.

“Now the world knows what India is capable of. Our message is clear: If you dare to harm our citizens, you will face the consequences. The world is watching,” Ramdev said.

When asked about the moment he heard of the strike, Ramdev recalled it vividly.

“I usually wake up at 3 AM, but even before that, the army had already brought peace to the soul. My first emotion was pride and deep respect. Salute to all three forces – Army, Navy, and Air Force.”

Call for Final Blow Against Terrorism

Despite the success of the operation, he warned that Pakistan may still attempt more hostile acts. However, he asserted that India is better prepared than ever, with unity across all sections of society.

“This time, it’s not just a skirmish; it should be a decisive blow. Each terror camp, each terrorist, and each general supporting jihad should be dealt with. Let them meet their end—whether in hell or in their so-called paradise.”

Looking ahead, Ramdev shared a bold vision of transformation—not just within India, but across the subcontinent.

“I believe that one day, even in Lahore and Karachi, these chants will be heard. India will not stop until a peaceful and purified ‘New Pakistan’ is created.”

Concluding with a powerful message, Ramdev referenced a Sanskrit saying—“Shatham Samacharet” (Treat the wicked in their own language)—and firmly stated:

“India is doing exactly that. We must now move towards the vision of Akhand Bharat (Undivided India)—starting with Pakistan, then Bangladesh, and possibly beyond. The journey has just begun.”

ALSO READ: Global Media Reaction To Operation Sindoor: India's Air Strike on Pakistan Terror Camps

 

