Baba Ramdev on India-Pakistan War: Pakistan Can’t Survive Even 4 Days

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has made strong remarks about Pakistan’s fragile state, saying the country is already crumbling from within due to internal divisions and will collapse without India even needing to act.

He claimed that if a war broke out, Pakistan wouldn’t be able to withstand India’s strength for more than four days.

Internal Discontent Weakening Pakistan

Ramdev pointed to rising separatist sentiments in different regions of Pakistan.

“Pakistan is going to break on its own. Pakhtun, the people of Balochistan, are demanding their independence. The situation in POK is even worse. It does not have the strength to fight India. It cannot stand against India even for four days in a war… I think that in a few days we will have to build the next Gurukul in Karachi and another in Lahore,” he said during a media interaction.

His comments come at a time of growing tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives.

BJP Accuses Pakistan of Losing Control

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari echoed similar sentiments, criticizing Pakistan for its lack of confidence in its own military capabilities.

He said the fear within Pakistan stems from its deteriorating defense strength and the anticipation of an Indian counterstrike.

“Pakistan is convinced that it neither trusts its Army nor its defence preparedness. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India is poised to deliver a strong response to those orchestrating terror and turn the handlers of terror to dust,” Bhandari told ANI.

He further added that India has not yet unveiled the full extent of its response to the recent attack. “When it does, the masterminds of terror will be blown to pieces,” he said.

India Prepares for Strong Retaliation

The Indian government has granted its armed forces full operational autonomy to choose when and how to respond to the Pahalgam attack.

Apart from military preparations, India is also taking diplomatic and strategic steps, including putting the Indus Water Treaty on hold, to put pressure on Pakistan.

Meanwhile, intelligence sources have revealed that Pakistan’s military readiness is alarmingly low.

Due to a critical shortage of artillery ammunition, its forces are only equipped for a maximum of four days of sustained combat. This shortfall is linked to recent arms transfers to Ukraine, which have depleted Pakistan’s own stockpiles.

The Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF), responsible for supplying the military, are reportedly unable to keep up with the demand due to outdated production lines and global shortages.

As a result, experts warn that Pakistan is in no position to engage in a high-intensity conflict and remains extremely vulnerable.

