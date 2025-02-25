‘Baba Sahab And Bhaghat Singh Insulted’: 22 AAP MLAs Stage Walkout From Frist Delhi Assembly Session

Chaos erupted in the Delhi Assembly as 22 AAP MLAs staged a walkout, protesting against the BJP government's move to table 14 CAG audit reports. Amidst the uproar, Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena suspended 12 AAP legislators, who were then marshalled out of the house.

Twenty-two MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a walkout amid sloganeering as the first session of Delhi Assembly started.

The BJP government in Delhi, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is set to table 14 CAG audit reports that are likely to reveal the financial irregularities that took place during the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena suspended 12 AAP MLAs from the proceedings and were marshalled out of the assembly.

Developing story

