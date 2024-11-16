Baba Siddique murder: One More Suspect Held From Punjab, 24th Arrest Till Date

Mumbai Police, in coordination with Punjab’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), arrested Akashdeep Karajsingh Gill, 22, from Fazilka district in connection with the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique. This marks the 24th arrest in the high-profile case. Gill is accused of providing logistical support for the October 12 shooting in Mumbai’s Bandra East, which was allegedly orchestrated by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Gill was apprehended by Mumbai Crime Branch officials in Punjab and is being brought to Mumbai on transit remand for further investigation. “He played a critical role in facilitating the logistics for the crime,” an official said.

Baba Siddique, a prominent NCP leader, was gunned down near his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Bandra East’s Nirmal Nagar by three assailants. On November 10, Shiv Kumar Gautam, the alleged main shooter, was arrested from Nanpara in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district.

Authorities have linked the murder to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which claimed responsibility shortly after the crime. Shubham Lonkar, a key conspirator, reportedly promised ₹10 lakh for the killing and facilitated firearms and accommodations for conducting reconnaissance in Mumbai. Several individuals were arrested for aiding Gautam, including assistance in his escape to Nepal and securing safe lodging.

