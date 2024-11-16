Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Baba Siddique murder: One More Suspect Held From Punjab, 24th Arrest Till Date

Mumbai Police arrests 24th accused in Baba Siddique murder case; Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s intricate planning exposed in high-profile crime.

Baba Siddique murder: One More Suspect Held From Punjab, 24th Arrest Till Date

Mumbai Police, in coordination with Punjab’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), arrested Akashdeep Karajsingh Gill, 22, from Fazilka district in connection with the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique. This marks the 24th arrest in the high-profile case. Gill is accused of providing logistical support for the October 12 shooting in Mumbai’s Bandra East, which was allegedly orchestrated by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Gill was apprehended by Mumbai Crime Branch officials in Punjab and is being brought to Mumbai on transit remand for further investigation. “He played a critical role in facilitating the logistics for the crime,” an official said.

Baba Siddique, a prominent NCP leader, was gunned down near his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Bandra East’s Nirmal Nagar by three assailants. On November 10, Shiv Kumar Gautam, the alleged main shooter, was arrested from Nanpara in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district.

Authorities have linked the murder to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which claimed responsibility shortly after the crime. Shubham Lonkar, a key conspirator, reportedly promised ₹10 lakh for the killing and facilitated firearms and accommodations for conducting reconnaissance in Mumbai. Several individuals were arrested for aiding Gautam, including assistance in his escape to Nepal and securing safe lodging.

ALSO READ: UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya Avoids Responding To Yogi’s ‘Batenge To Katenge’ Remark

Filed under

Baba Siddique Murder Case lawrence bishnoi gang Mumbai crime news Shiv Kumar Gautam arrest
Advertisement

Also Read

Ollywood Actress Elina Samantray Marries Anurag Panda In Bali – See The Beautiful Pictures!

Ollywood Actress Elina Samantray Marries Anurag Panda In Bali – See The Beautiful Pictures!

Delhi Air Pollution Peaks: AQI Crosses 1500, Check Most Polluted Areas

Delhi Air Pollution Peaks: AQI Crosses 1500, Check Most Polluted Areas

Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog: CM Atishi Slams Centre For Stubble Burning

Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog: CM Atishi Slams Centre For Stubble Burning

Indian Aviation Hits Historic High: Over 5 Lakh Domestic Passengers in a Single Day

Indian Aviation Hits Historic High: Over 5 Lakh Domestic Passengers in a Single Day

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Urges Increase In Central Tax Share To Address Financial Strain

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Urges Increase In Central Tax Share To Address Financial Strain

Entertainment

Ollywood Actress Elina Samantray Marries Anurag Panda In Bali – See The Beautiful Pictures!

Ollywood Actress Elina Samantray Marries Anurag Panda In Bali – See The Beautiful Pictures!

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66 Million Views In Telugu

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An Animal Lover

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox