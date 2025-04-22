Home
  • Baba Siddique’s Son Receives Death Threat From D Company, Warns ‘You’ll Be Killed Like Your Father’

Baba Siddique’s Son Receives Death Threat From D Company, Warns ‘You’ll Be Killed Like Your Father’

The murder of Baba Siddique in October 2024 shocked many, as he was shot by three assailants near his son's office in Mumbai. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang later took responsibility for the killing, which remains under active investigation.

Zeeshan Siddique, son of prominent Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, has reportedly received a chilling death threat via email. According to police sources, the email warns him that he will meet the same fate as his father, who was tragically murdered in 2024. The threat also includes a demand for a ransom of Rs 10 crores.

Email Threat Demands Rs 10 Crores

The email, which was sent to Zeeshan Siddique, stated that he would be killed in the same manner as his father. The sender also warned that they would continue sending similar threats every six hours unless their demand for Rs 10 crores is met. The authorities have launched an investigation into the matter, though further details are still awaited.

Zeeshan Claims D Company Involvement

Speaking to ANI, Zeeshan Siddique confirmed receiving the threat and believes it is linked to the notorious D company. He shared that the email explicitly mentioned the criminal organization and their demand for a hefty ransom.

“I got a threat via mail from D company, as mentioned at the end of the mail, they demanded a ransom of Rs 10 crore. The police have taken the details and recorded the statement. Our family is disturbed because of this,” Zeeshan remarked in his statement.

Baba Siddique’s Murder and the Ongoing Investigation

The murder of Baba Siddique in October 2024 shocked many, as he was shot by three assailants near his son’s office in Mumbai. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang later took responsibility for the killing, which remains under active investigation.

Recent developments have uncovered details about the murder plot. Police investigations revealed that Akashdeep Gill, a key suspect arrested in Punjab, used a laborer’s mobile hotspot to communicate with the conspirators, including mastermind Anmol Bishnoi. Authorities are continuing to gather information regarding the case.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Baba Siddique Murder salman khan Zeeshan Siddique

