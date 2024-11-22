In a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, Mumbai Police have arrested Akashdeep Gill, a crucial figure in the plot, who had been evading arrest using a laborer’s mobile hotspot. Gill, who is allegedly connected to the Bishnoi gang, was apprehended in a joint operation between Maharashtra and Punjab Police on November 16, 2024, in Fazilka, Punjab.

Gill has been identified as an important logistical coordinator in the murder, which occurred on October 12, 2024, when Baba Siddiqui was shot dead by three assailants near the office of his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, in Mumbai’s Nirmal Nagar area. The attack has been attributed to Lawrence Bishnoi’s criminal network, with the crew claiming responsibility for the killing.

Akashdeep Gill’s Evasion Tactics

During interrogation by the Mumbai crime branch, Akashdeep Gill revealed a clever evasion tactic he used to avoid being tracked. According to the police, Gill had been communicating using a mobile hotspot set up by a laborer named Balwinder. This allowed him to appear offline, thus staying off the radar of law enforcement authorities. This revelation sheds light on how Gill had managed to stay undetected for a period of time, hindering the investigation.

The Role of Sandeep Vohra and the Gang’s Network in Baba Siddiqui’s Murder

Akashdeep Gill is also linked to Sandeep Vohra, who is alleged to have financed the murder. Vohra, along with Gill, is accused of facilitating the logistics of the attack. While the Mumbai Police have already arrested Gill, Vohra is believed to be a critical figure in the financial backing of the operation. The police have now turned their attention to Pappu Singh, another individual believed to have played a role in passing on messages between Gill and Vohra, further complicating the investigation.

Gangster Connections and Further Investigations

Gill’s ties to notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his associate Anmol Bishnoi are central to the case. The Mumbai crime branch is actively investigating these connections and is searching for Gill’s mobile phone, which they believe could contain critical evidence related to the murder. According to a source close to the investigation, the phone is expected to provide insights into the planning of the murder and the role of other key individuals involved.

Bishnoi, who is currently incarcerated, has a history of orchestrating high-profile attacks, and his criminal empire is believed to be behind multiple violent incidents across India. The investigation is expected to uncover more details about his network and the extent of his involvement in orchestrating crimes from prison.

The Murder of Baba Siddiqui

Baba Siddiqui, a prominent leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was shot dead in a brazen attack outside his son’s office in Mumbai. The murder shocked the political landscape, and it is believed to have been a politically motivated crime, with the Bishnoi gang targeting Siddiqui due to his political influence.

The Mumbai crime branch, which has been working tirelessly on the case, has also revealed that another prominent leader from Pune was on the Bishnoi gang’s radar for a similar attack. This revelation points to a larger conspiracy involving high-profile figures across the state, suggesting that the gang was planning further violence.

Recovery of a Firearm

In a further breakthrough, the Mumbai crime branch recovered a pistol that was allegedly intended for use in a second crime orchestrated by the Bishnoi gang. This discovery suggests that the gang had further plans to eliminate other individuals on their target list, further expanding the scope of their criminal activities.

Continuing the Search for Key Evidence in Baba Siddiqui’s Murder

The investigation into Baba Siddiqui’s murder is ongoing, and the Mumbai crime branch is continuing to follow leads to uncover more details. Police have intensified their search for the mobile phone of Akashdeep Gill, which could provide critical clues about the broader conspiracy. The connection between the Bishnoi gang and political figures and the use of financial resources to carry out such attacks are key areas under scrutiny.

With the involvement of the Punjab and Maharashtra Police in this joint operation, authorities are confident that they will continue to unravel the intricate web of criminal activities orchestrated by the Bishnoi gang.