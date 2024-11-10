Baba Siddiqui Murder: Prime Suspect Shiva Arrested By STF Near Nepal Border

In a major breakthrough in the ongoing investigation of the Baba Siddiqui murder case, the Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh (UP) Special Task Force (STF) have arrested the main accused, Shiva, and his accomplice, who had been on the run since the crime. The arrest took place near the Nepal border, marking the culmination of a month-long manhunt involving coordinated efforts between Mumbai and UP STF units.

Baba Siddiqui, a prominent figure from Mumbai, was tragically murdered on October 12, 2024. The murder shook the city, and the investigation immediately gained nationwide attention. Shiva, a resident of Gandara village in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, was identified as the prime suspect in the murder. He was reportedly involved in a conspiracy to eliminate Baba Siddiqui, with the crime being carried out in Mumbai.

Following the murder, the Mumbai STF launched an intensive search for Shiva, who was believed to have fled to Nepal to evade capture. For over a month, the authorities tracked down leads and received intelligence from various sources, eventually closing in on Shiva’s location.

On the day of the arrest, the STF managed to corner Shiva and his associate while they were trying to flee to Delhi from Nepal. The operation, which was executed flawlessly, resulted in both individuals being apprehended without resistance. Shiva and his accomplice are now in the custody of the Mumbai STF, who are expected to take them back to Mumbai for further interrogation.

It is important to note that Shiva was not the only individual involved in Baba Siddiqui’s murder. Prior to this arrest, three other suspects had already been arrested for their roles in the crime. However, Shiva’s capture is considered a significant milestone in the investigation, as he is the principal accused and believed to have orchestrated the murder.

The UP STF, in cooperation with Mumbai’s law enforcement, has worked tirelessly to ensure that justice is served. With Shiva’s arrest, the investigation has taken a crucial step forward, and authorities are confident that further revelations about the motives and details of the crime will soon emerge.

The arrest of Shiva has been hailed as a triumph for law enforcement agencies, who have demonstrated the power of inter-state collaboration in bringing fugitives to justice. The murder of Baba Siddiqui had sparked widespread shock, and his family and supporters have expressed relief and gratitude towards the STF for their dedication in solving the case.

