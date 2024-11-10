Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Baba Siddiqui Murder: Prime Suspect Shiva Arrested By STF Near Nepal Border

Shiva, the main accused in Baba Siddiqui's murder, was arrested by Mumbai and UP STF near Nepal border after a month-long manhunt.

Baba Siddiqui Murder: Prime Suspect Shiva Arrested By STF Near Nepal Border

In a major breakthrough in the ongoing investigation of the Baba Siddiqui murder case, the Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh (UP) Special Task Force (STF) have arrested the main accused, Shiva, and his accomplice, who had been on the run since the crime. The arrest took place near the Nepal border, marking the culmination of a month-long manhunt involving coordinated efforts between Mumbai and UP STF units.

Baba Siddiqui, a prominent figure from Mumbai, was tragically murdered on October 12, 2024. The murder shook the city, and the investigation immediately gained nationwide attention. Shiva, a resident of Gandara village in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, was identified as the prime suspect in the murder. He was reportedly involved in a conspiracy to eliminate Baba Siddiqui, with the crime being carried out in Mumbai.

Following the murder, the Mumbai STF launched an intensive search for Shiva, who was believed to have fled to Nepal to evade capture. For over a month, the authorities tracked down leads and received intelligence from various sources, eventually closing in on Shiva’s location.

MUST READ: J&K Gunbattle: Army JCO Killed, Three Soldiers Injured In Kishtwar

On the day of the arrest, the STF managed to corner Shiva and his associate while they were trying to flee to Delhi from Nepal. The operation, which was executed flawlessly, resulted in both individuals being apprehended without resistance. Shiva and his accomplice are now in the custody of the Mumbai STF, who are expected to take them back to Mumbai for further interrogation.

It is important to note that Shiva was not the only individual involved in Baba Siddiqui’s murder. Prior to this arrest, three other suspects had already been arrested for their roles in the crime. However, Shiva’s capture is considered a significant milestone in the investigation, as he is the principal accused and believed to have orchestrated the murder.

The UP STF, in cooperation with Mumbai’s law enforcement, has worked tirelessly to ensure that justice is served. With Shiva’s arrest, the investigation has taken a crucial step forward, and authorities are confident that further revelations about the motives and details of the crime will soon emerge.

The arrest of Shiva has been hailed as a triumph for law enforcement agencies, who have demonstrated the power of inter-state collaboration in bringing fugitives to justice. The murder of Baba Siddiqui had sparked widespread shock, and his family and supporters have expressed relief and gratitude towards the STF for their dedication in solving the case.

ALSO READ: ‘Aligning With Those Who Disrespected Balasaheb’, HM Shah Slams Uddhav Thackeray

Filed under

Baba Siddiqui Murder Mumbai STF Prime Suspect Shiva Arrested
Advertisement

Also Read

Cuba Shaken By 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Following Weeks Of Hurricanes And Blackouts

Cuba Shaken By 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Following Weeks Of Hurricanes And Blackouts

Princess Of Wales’ Touching Tribute To Mother-In-Law Diana At The Festival Of Remembrance

Princess Of Wales’ Touching Tribute To Mother-In-Law Diana At The Festival Of Remembrance

A Glimpse Into Justice Sanjiv Khanna’s Landmark Rulings At The Supreme Court

A Glimpse Into Justice Sanjiv Khanna’s Landmark Rulings At The Supreme Court

Inside Mar-a-Lago: The ‘Winter White House’ As Trump Assembles His 2024 Administration

Inside Mar-a-Lago: The ‘Winter White House’ As Trump Assembles His 2024 Administration

Who Is Sanjiv Khanna, The 51st Chief Justice Of India?

Who Is Sanjiv Khanna, The 51st Chief Justice Of India?

Entertainment

‘Subservience’ Starring Megan Fox Hits Netflix: First Streaming Release

‘Subservience’ Starring Megan Fox Hits Netflix: First Streaming Release

‘Congrats, You Are Great Again’: Vir Das Slams Americans Post-Trump Victory

‘Congrats, You Are Great Again’: Vir Das Slams Americans Post-Trump Victory

‘Train To Busan’ Actor Don Lee To Play Villain In Prabhas’ ‘Salaar 2’?

‘Train To Busan’ Actor Don Lee To Play Villain In Prabhas’ ‘Salaar 2’?

‘I’m A Terrible Cook’, Confesses Sudha Murthy On The Great Indian Kapil Show

‘I’m A Terrible Cook’, Confesses Sudha Murthy On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Watch: Mrs. India Galaxy 2024 Rinima Borah Opens Up About ‘Love Jihad’ Abuse, Forced Beef Eating By Ex-Boyfriend

Watch: Mrs. India Galaxy 2024 Rinima Borah Opens Up About ‘Love Jihad’ Abuse, Forced Beef

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Ticketing And Tour Access Changes

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox