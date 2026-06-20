LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
maharashtra news ghaziabad Maa Inti Bangaaram Cocktail 2 Dominican Republic India Passport services Bannu blast business news donald trump Cheers Abhishek Singh diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results vivek aggarwal maharashtra news ghaziabad Maa Inti Bangaaram Cocktail 2 Dominican Republic India Passport services Bannu blast business news donald trump Cheers Abhishek Singh diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results vivek aggarwal maharashtra news ghaziabad Maa Inti Bangaaram Cocktail 2 Dominican Republic India Passport services Bannu blast business news donald trump Cheers Abhishek Singh diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results vivek aggarwal maharashtra news ghaziabad Maa Inti Bangaaram Cocktail 2 Dominican Republic India Passport services Bannu blast business news donald trump Cheers Abhishek Singh diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results vivek aggarwal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
maharashtra news ghaziabad Maa Inti Bangaaram Cocktail 2 Dominican Republic India Passport services Bannu blast business news donald trump Cheers Abhishek Singh diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results vivek aggarwal maharashtra news ghaziabad Maa Inti Bangaaram Cocktail 2 Dominican Republic India Passport services Bannu blast business news donald trump Cheers Abhishek Singh diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results vivek aggarwal maharashtra news ghaziabad Maa Inti Bangaaram Cocktail 2 Dominican Republic India Passport services Bannu blast business news donald trump Cheers Abhishek Singh diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results vivek aggarwal maharashtra news ghaziabad Maa Inti Bangaaram Cocktail 2 Dominican Republic India Passport services Bannu blast business news donald trump Cheers Abhishek Singh diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results vivek aggarwal
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Babies Sold For ₹8 Lakh: Delhi Police Bust Major Child Trafficking Racket, Arrest 13 Accused

Babies Sold For ₹8 Lakh: Delhi Police Bust Major Child Trafficking Racket, Arrest 13 Accused

Delhi Police have busted an alleged interstate child trafficking racket, arresting 13 people and rescuing five infants. Investigators claim newborn boys were sold for up to ₹8 lakh using forged documents and hospital support. Authorities suspect around 30 infants may have been trafficked over 18 months.

Babies Sold For ₹10 Lakh: Delhi Police Bust Major Child Trafficking Racket, Arrest 13 Accused (Via AI)
Babies Sold For ₹10 Lakh: Delhi Police Bust Major Child Trafficking Racket, Arrest 13 Accused (Via AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sat 2026-06-20 18:36 IST

Delhi: In a major crackdown on child trafficking, Delhi Police have dismantled an alleged interstate network involved in the illegal sale of newborn infants, arresting 13 people and rescuing five babies. Investigators believe the racket may have trafficked around 30 infants over the past 18 months, targeting vulnerable and economically disadvantaged families across several states. The case has exposed a sophisticated operation involving middlemen, transporters, forged documents and a private hospital allegedly used to facilitate illegal adoptions and sales of newborns.

Tip-Off Leads To Major Police Operation

According to Delhi Police, the investigation began after a tip-off about newborn trafficking. Officers launched a decoy operation near RK Ashram Metro Station in Paharganj, posing as prospective buyers. During the operation, police allegedly struck a deal for a male infant and paid a token amount of ₹20,000, leading to the arrest of key suspects.

Subsequent raids and investigations uncovered a much larger network operating across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

You Might Be Interested In

Male Infants Sold For Up To ₹8 Lakh

Investigators allege that newborn boys were in particularly high demand and were sold for ₹7 lakh to ₹8 lakh, while girls were reportedly sold for ₹3 lakh to ₹4 lakh. Police said some infants were obtained for as little as ₹10,000 to ₹20,000 before being resold for huge profits.

Authorities believe many of the children came from remote and underprivileged communities, making them especially vulnerable to exploitation.

Hospital Allegedly Used As Trafficking Hub

One of the most disturbing revelations in the case is the alleged role of a private hospital in Delhi’s Rohini area. Police claim trafficked infants were sheltered there while prospective buyers, often childless couples seeking fertility treatment, were identified and connected to the network.

Investigators further allege that forged birth records, delivery documents and medical paperwork were prepared to create false parentage and facilitate illegal transfers of newborns.

Five Infants Rescued, Probe Expands

Police have rescued five infants aged between five days and four months from different locations. The babies have been placed under the care of child welfare authorities while efforts continue to trace their biological families.

Officials are now examining the possibility that dozens more infants may have been trafficked through the network. Investigators are also looking into the role of buyers, facilitators and other individuals connected to the operation. The case is being viewed as one of the most significant child trafficking busts in recent years and has highlighted the urgent need for stronger safeguards against illegal adoption and infant trafficking networks

READ MORE: Viral Video Shows Passenger Beaten To Death After Train Boarding Scuffle At Delhi’s Shahdara Station

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Babies Sold For ₹8 Lakh: Delhi Police Bust Major Child Trafficking Racket, Arrest 13 Accused
Tags: babies sold for lakhschild trafficking arrestsDelhi child trafficking racketDelhi Police operationillegal adoption racketinfant trafficking casenewborn trafficking networkRohini hospital case

RELATED News

Raveum Opens $1,000 Access to Dollar Linked U.S. Real Estate as Rupee Nears ₹97

Train Boarding Dispute Turns Fatal At Delhi’s Shahdara Station

Who Is Revati Sule? Meet Her Fiancé

Delhi Man Held for Killing Son, Assaulting Family

‘Some Are Dogs, But Not Loyal’: Sanjay Raut’s Post Fuels Speculation

LATEST NEWS

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Finalists Leaked? Reports Claim Rohit Shetty’s Show Has Entered Its Final Phase

Babies Sold For ₹8 Lakh: Delhi Police Bust Major Child Trafficking Racket, Arrest 13 Accused

Dhanush-Mrunal Thakur Breakup Reports Spark Buzz: What We Know About The Rumoured Relationship So Far

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 Begins: First Batch of Pilgrims Crosses Into China

IPL 2027 Trade Rumours: Hardik Pandya to Rajasthan Royals, Yashasvi Jaiswal to Mumbai Indians? Blockbuster Swap Explained

Did Sharvari Wagh And Sunny Kaushal Break Up? A Look Back At Their Rumored Romance

Why Mid-Career Professionals Should Embrace Yoga ? Expert Say Healthy Ageing Starts At Work

Maharashtra Temple Roof Collapse: Five People Feared Dead

22-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Found Dead In Ghaziabad

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pregnant? Viral Videos From Maa Inti Bangaaram Success Bash Spark Speculation

Babies Sold For ₹8 Lakh: Delhi Police Bust Major Child Trafficking Racket, Arrest 13 Accused

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Babies Sold For ₹8 Lakh: Delhi Police Bust Major Child Trafficking Racket, Arrest 13 Accused

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Babies Sold For ₹8 Lakh: Delhi Police Bust Major Child Trafficking Racket, Arrest 13 Accused
Babies Sold For ₹8 Lakh: Delhi Police Bust Major Child Trafficking Racket, Arrest 13 Accused
Babies Sold For ₹8 Lakh: Delhi Police Bust Major Child Trafficking Racket, Arrest 13 Accused
Babies Sold For ₹8 Lakh: Delhi Police Bust Major Child Trafficking Racket, Arrest 13 Accused

QUICK LINKS