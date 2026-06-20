Babies Sold For ₹8 Lakh: Delhi Police Bust Major Child Trafficking Racket, Arrest 13 Accused

Delhi: In a major crackdown on child trafficking, Delhi Police have dismantled an alleged interstate network involved in the illegal sale of newborn infants, arresting 13 people and rescuing five babies. Investigators believe the racket may have trafficked around 30 infants over the past 18 months, targeting vulnerable and economically disadvantaged families across several states. The case has exposed a sophisticated operation involving middlemen, transporters, forged documents and a private hospital allegedly used to facilitate illegal adoptions and sales of newborns.

Tip-Off Leads To Major Police Operation

According to Delhi Police, the investigation began after a tip-off about newborn trafficking. Officers launched a decoy operation near RK Ashram Metro Station in Paharganj, posing as prospective buyers. During the operation, police allegedly struck a deal for a male infant and paid a token amount of ₹20,000, leading to the arrest of key suspects.

Subsequent raids and investigations uncovered a much larger network operating across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Male Infants Sold For Up To ₹8 Lakh

Investigators allege that newborn boys were in particularly high demand and were sold for ₹7 lakh to ₹8 lakh, while girls were reportedly sold for ₹3 lakh to ₹4 lakh. Police said some infants were obtained for as little as ₹10,000 to ₹20,000 before being resold for huge profits.

Authorities believe many of the children came from remote and underprivileged communities, making them especially vulnerable to exploitation.

Hospital Allegedly Used As Trafficking Hub

One of the most disturbing revelations in the case is the alleged role of a private hospital in Delhi’s Rohini area. Police claim trafficked infants were sheltered there while prospective buyers, often childless couples seeking fertility treatment, were identified and connected to the network.

Investigators further allege that forged birth records, delivery documents and medical paperwork were prepared to create false parentage and facilitate illegal transfers of newborns.

Five Infants Rescued, Probe Expands

Police have rescued five infants aged between five days and four months from different locations. The babies have been placed under the care of child welfare authorities while efforts continue to trace their biological families.

Officials are now examining the possibility that dozens more infants may have been trafficked through the network. Investigators are also looking into the role of buyers, facilitators and other individuals connected to the operation. The case is being viewed as one of the most significant child trafficking busts in recent years and has highlighted the urgent need for stronger safeguards against illegal adoption and infant trafficking networks

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