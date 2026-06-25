Did Bears Take Babita? Kali Caves, Forests Search, Dayara Bugyal Lake Drain After MBA Student Missing For Month

Search operations have intensified almost a month after 24-year-old MBA student Babita Pandey disappeared while trekking in Uttarakhand’s Dayara Bugyal area, with teams venturing into remote caves and suspected wildlife habitats. Investigators are now also probing the possibility of a wild animal being involved in her disappearance, but officials have made it clear that no evidence is yet available to substantiate any theory.

Babita, a resident of Ramnagar in Nainital district, Uttarakhand, apparently went missing on the night of May 29 after she stepped out of her tent at Goi Camp, during a trek with two colleagues, police said. She hasn’t been traced so far, despite extensive searches carried out by multiple agencies, and nobody has located her yet.

Search Operation For Babita

Authorities have now started a fresh search plan, paying more attention to tricky ground including dense forests, caves, and nearby water bodies around the Dayara Bugyal trekking route. People from police, forest department, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Army, and a few other agencies are being put on the ground.

Officials also said the search teams are going back to areas that were checked earlier, but this time using a more technical method. The areas that show signs of disturbance, like dug-up patches, and forest water storage points, are being looked at again.

Why Investigators Are Looking At Bear Habitat Zones

One of the latest developments in the case is the expansion of searches into regions believed to be bear habitats near the Dayara Bugyal route. The move comes after weeks of unsuccessful rescue efforts and is part of a broader attempt to examine every possible scenario.

Search teams have intensified combing operations in dense forest areas around Natin and other remote locations where wildlife movement has been recorded. However, officials have not stated that a bear attack is confirmed and continue to investigate multiple angles.

Kali Caves Search Intensify

Authorities are also planning searches inside the Kali Caves and other natural cavities along the trekking route. These locations are considered difficult to access and may not have been thoroughly examined during the initial days of the operation.

Investigators hope that expanding the search radius to include caves and rugged terrain may help uncover new clues in the mystery surrounding Babita’s disappearance.

Dayara Bugyal Lake Being Drained

A nearby lake close to Goi Camp has become a key focus of the investigation. Earlier in the search, diving teams were deployed to examine the water body. Authorities have now reportedly intensified efforts around the lake, including draining water to improve visibility and ensure that no evidence remains hidden beneath the surface.

The lake search is part of a broader strategy that includes drone surveillance, sniffer dogs, ground searches, and technical investigations.

What Happened to Babita?

Police have continued questioning individuals connected to the trek while examining all possible leads. Earlier, authorities detained Babita’s two trekking companions for questioning after concerns were raised by her family. Investigators have also looked into issues related to trekking permits and tour operator procedures.

Officials maintain that both the physical search and technical investigation are progressing simultaneously as they work to determine what happened on the night Babita disappeared.

Despite nearly a month of intensive operations involving hundreds of personnel, drones, helicopters, sniffer dogs, diving teams, and mountain rescue experts, Babita Pandey remains missing. Authorities say the search will continue across forests, caves, wildlife corridors, and water bodies until definitive answers emerge.

The disappearance has become one of Uttarakhand’s most puzzling missing-person cases in recent years, with investigators still pursuing every possible lead in the hope of solving the mystery.