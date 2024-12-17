Home
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Badlapur Assault Case: Probe Complete, Officer Suspended, SIT Tells Bombay HC

Maharashtra government informed the Bombay High Court on Tuesday that the investigation into the Badlapur school sexual assault case has been completed, resulting in the suspension of a senior police officer for dereliction of duty.

Badlapur Assault Case: Probe Complete, Officer Suspended, SIT Tells Bombay HC

The Maharashtra government informed the Bombay High Court on Tuesday that the investigation into the Badlapur school sexual assault case has been completed, resulting in the suspension of a senior police officer for dereliction of duty.

Public Prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar, representing the Special Investigation Team (SIT), told a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan that the SIT has completed its probe and has now been disbanded.

The case involved two minor girls, aged four and five, who were allegedly sexually assaulted in their school toilet in Badlapur, Thane district, by an attendant in August 2023, triggering widespread outrage and protests. The accused was later killed in September during an alleged retaliatory police firing while being transported in a police vehicle.

A departmental inquiry against Badlapur police station officials revealed delays in registering the FIR and initiating the investigation. Venegaonkar informed the court that the senior police inspector, a lady officer, was suspended, and her two-year increment has been stopped. Additionally, two police constables received strict warnings for failing to handle the case seriously.

Two separate charge sheets have been filed—one against the slain accused and another against the school trustees.

The High Court, which took suo motu cognisance of the matter, had earlier ordered the formation of a committee to assess the safety of children in schools and other educational institutions. Venegaonkar stated that the committee is expected to submit its report by January 2025.

Meanwhile, the bench addressed the issue of police protection for the parents of the slain accused, who claimed they feared for their safety. Venegaonkar said a police constable has been stationed outside their house, though the parents reportedly declined formal protection. However, their advocate, Amit Katarnaware, refuted this claim, insisting the family never refused police protection.

The court directed the parents to appear on Thursday and scheduled the next hearing for December 19.

Earlier this month, the High Court had criticized the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) for taking a lax approach to investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing of the accused in the police shootout.

Badlapur Assault Maharashtra government special investigation team

