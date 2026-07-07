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Home > India News > Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Row: BKTC Suspends Chairman’s Aide Over Donation Irregularities

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Row: BKTC Suspends Chairman’s Aide Over Donation Irregularities

BKTC suspends chairman's aide Pramod Nautiyal after a preliminary inquiry uncovers prima facie evidence of financial irregularities in Badrinath Dham donations.

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Row: BKTC Suspends Chairman’s Aide Over Donation Irregularities

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-07-07 22:24 IST

The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has suspended the private secretary posted in the chairman’s office with immediate effect. The disciplinary action against the employee, Pramod Nautiyal, comes after a four-member inquiry panel initiated a formal probe into alleged financial irregularities regarding the handling and counting of devotees’ donations at Badrinath Dham. Upon receiving a preliminary report, the committee took the decision to suspend Nautiyal until further orders.

BKTC Suspends Official, Enforces Zero-Tolerance Policy

In a strict administrative move, the high-level inquiry committee suspended Pramod Nautiyal following a show-cause notice served to him on July 3. BKTC Chairman Hemant Dwivedi stated that the temple committee maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward corruption, irregularities, or any matter that compromises the faith of devotees. He emphasized that anyone found guilty will face strict action, regardless of their position. Pending the final outcomes of the probe, Nautiyal has been attached to the BKTC headquarters in Joshimath (Chamoli district) and is barred from leaving without prior approval.

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Chairman Appeals to Devotees Not to Believe Misleading Claims

Chairman Hemant Dwivedi urged the public and devotees not to believe unverified or misleading information circulating on social media. He emphasized that the temple committee is operating with complete transparency, noting that securing, accounting for, and properly managing every rupee donated by devotees is its foremost responsibility.

Dwivedi added that the faith of the devotees is paramount, and any attempt to misuse or compromise that trust will not be tolerated under any circumstances. The committee has assured a detailed departmental and legal inquiry. If any other individual is found involved during the course of the investigation, strict disciplinary action will be taken in accordance with the rules.

Background of the Badrinath Controversy

The controversy erupted after social and religious organization Bhairav Sena Sangathan, filed a formal complaint alleging that a theft had occurred during the counting of offering plates at Badrinath Dham. The organization urged the BKTC to examine temple records and surveillance footage to verify the claims. The allegations surface amid heightened public scrutiny over temple funds across the country, following a similar high-profile donation embezzlement case at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. In the Ayodhya case, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust accepted the resignation of General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, while police have already arrested eight individuals including driver Ramashankar Yadav (alias Tinnu), Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lav Kush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, and Subhash Srivastava in connection with the theft case. 

Also Read: Why Has Champat Rai Taken A Vow Of Silence Amid Ram Temple Donation Theft Row?

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Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Row: BKTC Suspends Chairman’s Aide Over Donation Irregularities
Tags: Badrinath donation theft caseBadrinath-Kedarnath Temple CommitteeBadrinath-Kedarnath Temple RowPramod Nautiyal suspended

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Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Row: BKTC Suspends Chairman’s Aide Over Donation Irregularities

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