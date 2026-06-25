Watch: Karnataka Man Dies After Massive Wave Pulls Tourist Into Rough Seas At Baga Beach in Goa

A tragic incident came up from Goa, where a 33-year-old traveler from Karnataka died after being pulled away by rough, strong waves at Baga Beach in North Goa, officials said on Wednesday. There’s also a viral video on social media in which the man is seen sitting on rocks close to the shoreline, then suddenly a big wave hits him and drags him into the ocean. The monsoon season water was already strong, with fast currents, so it didn’t take long before he got carried off.

Who Was Karnataka Man Died At Baga Beach in Goa

The victim was identified as Sahas Ashpak Masali, a 33-year-old tourist from Karnataka, Bijapur district, who was visiting Goa . As per preliminary reports , he got swept away by strong sea currents, even though people tried right away to find him.

Even though he tried to keep himself above water and make it back toward the shore, he couldn’t manage against the powerful surge, and he was pulled even further out into the sea.

The authorities got a search and rescue effort going fairly quickly after the incident. After a few hours of searching, the rescue teams located and recovered his body near the shoreline.