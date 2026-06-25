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Home > India News > Watch: Karnataka Man Dies After Massive Wave Pulls Tourist Into Rough Seas At Baga Beach in Goa

Watch: Karnataka Man Dies After Massive Wave Pulls Tourist Into Rough Seas At Baga Beach in Goa

A 33-year-old tourist from Karnataka, Sahas Ashpak Masali, died after being swept away by strong monsoon waves at Baga Beach in Goa. A viral video captured the moment a powerful wave dragged him into the sea. Despite immediate search efforts, rescue teams later recovered his body from the shoreline.

Karnataka Man Dies After Massive Wave Pulls Tourist Into Rough Seas At Baga Beach in Goa. Photo: Grab
Karnataka Man Dies After Massive Wave Pulls Tourist Into Rough Seas At Baga Beach in Goa. Photo: Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Thu 2026-06-25 12:54 IST

A tragic incident came up from Goa, where a 33-year-old traveler from Karnataka died after being pulled away by rough, strong waves at Baga Beach in North Goa, officials said on Wednesday. There’s also a viral video on social media in which the man is seen sitting on rocks close to the shoreline, then suddenly a big wave hits him and drags him into the ocean. The monsoon season water was already strong, with fast currents, so it didn’t take long before he got carried off.  

Who Was Karnataka Man Died At Baga Beach in Goa 

The victim was identified as Sahas Ashpak Masali, a 33-year-old tourist from Karnataka, Bijapur district, who was visiting Goa . As per preliminary reports , he got swept away by strong sea currents, even though people tried right away to find him.



Even though he tried to keep himself above water and make it back toward the shore, he couldn’t manage against the powerful surge, and he was pulled even further out into the sea.
The authorities got a search and rescue effort going fairly quickly after the incident. After a few hours of searching, the rescue teams located and recovered his body near the shoreline.
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Watch: Karnataka Man Dies After Massive Wave Pulls Tourist Into Rough Seas At Baga Beach in Goa
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Watch: Karnataka Man Dies After Massive Wave Pulls Tourist Into Rough Seas At Baga Beach in Goa

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Watch: Karnataka Man Dies After Massive Wave Pulls Tourist Into Rough Seas At Baga Beach in Goa
Watch: Karnataka Man Dies After Massive Wave Pulls Tourist Into Rough Seas At Baga Beach in Goa
Watch: Karnataka Man Dies After Massive Wave Pulls Tourist Into Rough Seas At Baga Beach in Goa
Watch: Karnataka Man Dies After Massive Wave Pulls Tourist Into Rough Seas At Baga Beach in Goa

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