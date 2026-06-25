Watch: Karnataka Man Dies After Massive Wave Pulls Tourist Into Rough Seas At Baga Beach in Goa

Who Was Karnataka Man Died At Baga Beach in Goa
33-year-old Sahas Ashpak Masali from Karnataka’s Bijapur was washed away by strong currents at Baga Beach in north Goa. The incident happened while he was sitting on a rock near the shoreline when rough sea conditions triggered a series of powerful waves. A search and rescue… pic.twitter.com/E5kc3T7UUu
— Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) June 25, 2026
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.