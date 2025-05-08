Bahawalpur Terror Facility Reduced to Rubble After Indian Missile Strikes

Visuals from Bahawalpur in Pakistan’s Punjab province show widespread devastation at the site of a major terror base following Indian missile strikes in the early hours of Thursday. The operation, part of a coordinated offensive against terror infrastructure, has left the JeM stronghold in complete rubble.
According to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian Army, the operation was conducted between 1:05 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. IST and targeted nine terrorist camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). She confirmed that each site was struck with precision and that every effort was made to avoid civilian harm.
#WATCH | Visuals from the Pakistani city of Bahawalpur in Punjab province show the terror hotbed in rubble following Indian missile strikes
(Source – Reuters)
Strategic Targets Across the Border
In PoJK, the Indian forces neutralized the following camps:
- Swainala Camp, Muzaffarabad – A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) training facility.
- Sayedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad – Known for jungle warfare preparation.
- Bhulpur Camp, Kotli – Operated by LeT, located close to the Line of Control.
- Barnala Camp, Bhimber – Served as a logistics hub.
- Abbas Camp, Kotli – A fidayeen training ground just 13 km from the LoC.
Within Pakistan’s mainland, four critical camps were hit:
- Sarjal Camp, Sialkot – Located near the border and tied to infiltration operations.
- Mehmoona Joya Camp – A Hizbul Mujahideen base reportedly linked to the Pathankot attack.
- Markaz Taiba, Muridke – Lashkar-e-Taiba’s headquarters, tied to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
- Markaz Subhanallah, Bahawalpur – A core Jaish-e-Mohammed facility, used for training and recruitment.
“These were verified terror hubs,” said Colonel Qureshi, adding that intelligence inputs were cross-checked before launch. “There are no reports of civilian casualties so far.”
The operation is being seen as one of the most comprehensive cross-border strikes in recent years, marking a clear signal of India’s continued policy of proactive counter-terror action.