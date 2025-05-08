Home
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Bahawalpur Terror Facility Reduced to Rubble After Indian Missile Strikes

Fresh visuals emerging from Bahawalpur, located in Pakistan’s Punjab province, reveal the aftermath of a decisive Indian missile strike on what intelligence agencies identified as a key terror infrastructure.

Bahawalpur Terror Facility Reduced to Rubble After Indian Missile Strikes


Visuals from Bahawalpur in Pakistan’s Punjab province show widespread devastation at the site of a major terror base following Indian missile strikes in the early hours of Thursday. The operation, part of a coordinated offensive against terror infrastructure, has left the JeM stronghold in complete rubble.

According to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian Army, the operation was conducted between 1:05 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. IST and targeted nine terrorist camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). She confirmed that each site was struck with precision and that every effort was made to avoid civilian harm.

Strategic Targets Across the Border

In PoJK, the Indian forces neutralized the following camps:

  • Swainala Camp, Muzaffarabad – A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) training facility.
  • Sayedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad – Known for jungle warfare preparation.
  • Bhulpur Camp, Kotli – Operated by LeT, located close to the Line of Control.
  • Barnala Camp, Bhimber – Served as a logistics hub.
  • Abbas Camp, Kotli – A fidayeen training ground just 13 km from the LoC.

Within Pakistan’s mainland, four critical camps were hit:

  • Sarjal Camp, Sialkot – Located near the border and tied to infiltration operations.
  • Mehmoona Joya Camp – A Hizbul Mujahideen base reportedly linked to the Pathankot attack.
  • Markaz Taiba, Muridke – Lashkar-e-Taiba’s headquarters, tied to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
  • Markaz Subhanallah, Bahawalpur – A core Jaish-e-Mohammed facility, used for training and recruitment.

“These were verified terror hubs,” said Colonel Qureshi, adding that intelligence inputs were cross-checked before launch. “There are no reports of civilian casualties so far.”

The operation is being seen as one of the most comprehensive cross-border strikes in recent years, marking a clear signal of India’s continued policy of proactive counter-terror action.

