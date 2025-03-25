‘Bahut Fark Hai’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Sharp Dig At AAP During Budget 2025 Presentation

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took a sharp dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during her first budget speech, contrasting her administration’s approach with that of the previous government.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took a sharp dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during her first budget speech, contrasting her administration’s approach with that of the previous government. She accused AAP of making false promises while asserting that her government would deliver results.

“There is a lot of difference between us and them (AAP). You made promises, we will fulfill them. You abused the governments of other states, we will establish harmony and work together. You built a ‘Sheesh Mahal,’ we will build houses for the poor. You installed pot toilets worth lakhs, we will make toilets for people in slum areas,” she said.

Criticizing AAP’s spending priorities, CM Gupta alleged that public funds were misused for self-promotion instead of governance. “AAP spent taxpayers’ money on advertisements. This is probably the first Chief Minister who, despite leading a state, is running around to become the Prime Minister. We, on the other hand, are using the same money to build hospitals and schools,” she remarked.

#WATCH | #DelhiBudget2025 | CM Rekha Gupta says, "… There is a lot of difference between us and them (AAP)… You (AAP) made promises, we will fulfil them. You abused the governments of the other states, we will establish harmony and work together… You made 'Sheesh Mahal', we… pic.twitter.com/41fWqtK9Pm
— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2025

Further attacking AAP’s treatment of government officials, she said, “You have always mistreated bureaucrats—everyone knows that. But we believe in working together with officials.”

Highlighting the city’s sanitation issues, she added, “There is a huge difference between you and us. You are experts in sleight of hand, but we are the ones who have to clean up the mess. The garbage mountains—you left them for us to remove.”

She concluded with a strong assertion that her government would prioritize real progress over rhetoric: “You only made speeches, we will make Delhi a developed city.”

