Bail Order Breach Matter: Supreme Court Summons Ghaziabad Jail Superintendent, Warns Court Cannot Be Taken For Granted

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took strong exception after an undertrial in Ghaziabad jail was not released despite being granted bail by the top court.

The jail authorities reportedly refused to release the accused, citing that the bail order did not mention the specific sub-section under which the accused was charged.

Supreme Court vacation bench of Justice KV Viswanathan and Justice N Kotiswar Singh expressed displeasure over the conduct and summoned the Ghaziabad Jail Superintendent to appear in person.

The Court also directed the Director General (Prisons), Uttar Pradesh, to be present via video conferencing during the next hearing.

The matter has been listed as the first case for hearing on Wednesday.

The bench warned that if the court found the statement to be incorrect or discovered that the individual was being detained in connection with another case, serious action would be taken.

However, if it were established that the omission of the sub-clause in the bail order was the reason for the continued detention, the Court would initiate contempt proceedings.

