Bajrang Punia Extends Support To Farmers’ Protest At Shambhu Border, Urges Countrymen To Unite

Security has been tightened at the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu Border as Haryana Police took action on Thursday morning, removing concrete barricades that had been put in place to restrict the movement of protesting farmers. The barricades were dismantled using bulldozers in an effort to clear the area where farmers had been demonstrating for various demands.

On Wednesday evening, Punjab Police also took steps to remove the protesting farmers from the site. Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nanak Singh later stated that the entire road would be cleared and reopened for traffic. He emphasized that the authorities did not use force, as the farmers cooperated with them.

Police Action to Clear Protest Site

SSP Singh explained that the police, in the presence of duty magistrates, cleared the area after issuing proper warnings to the protesters. Some farmers voluntarily chose to leave, and they were transported home by bus. The police also began removing temporary structures and vehicles from the site to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

“Farmers had been protesting at the Shambhu Border for a long time. Today, in the presence of Duty Magistrates, Police cleared the area after they were given proper warning. A few people showed a willingness to go home. So, they were sent home on a bus. In addition, the structures and vehicles here are being moved. The entire road will be cleared and opened for traffic,” he said.

“Haryana Police will also begin their action. Once it opens from their side, the movement on the highway will resume. We did not need to use any force because there was no resistance. Farmers cooperated well and they sat in buses by themselves,” the SSP said.

Meanwhile, several farmer leaders, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal—who is on an indefinite fast—and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarvan Singh Pandher, were detained by the police.

Political Reactions and Condemnations

The police action against the farmers sparked strong reactions from various political figures. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait condemned the Punjab government’s approach, criticizing the simultaneous negotiations and arrests of farmer leaders.

“In the ongoing agitation on the border of Punjab, on one hand the government is negotiating with the farmer organizations and on the other hand it is arresting them. We strongly condemn the action of the Punjab government and all the farmer organizations are ready for every struggle,” Tikait posted on X.

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi alleged that the farmers were attacked as part of a conspiracy. He argued that while a meeting had been scheduled for May 4 to discuss further negotiations, the government had acted against the farmers deceitfully.

“Not just Punjab but the entire farming community is facing a big attack today. A meeting was held today (in Chandigarh) in which it was decided that the next round of talks would be held on May 4 but they (farmers) were attacked from behind and deceived. The road has been blocked by the government, not by the farmers. They (farmers) want to come to Delhi,” Channi said.

BJP and AAP Leaders Weigh In

BJP leader Fatehjung Singh Bajwa claimed that his party supports the farmers, while criticizing AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for allegedly betraying them. Bajwa asserted that the arrests of Dallewal and Pandher were politically motivated, intended to secure a Rajya Sabha seat for Kejriwal and win the Ludhiana West by-election.

“The central government has sent its team of ministers to hold talks with the farmers but the businessmen of Ludhiana West said that they wouldn’t vote for them (AAP) as all the roads are closed. To ensure the Rajya Sabha seat for Arvind Kejriwal and win the Ludhiana West by-election, they have detained Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarvan Singh Pandher. BJP is with the farmers of Punjab but Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal played with farmers,” Bajwa told ANI.

Defending the state government’s actions, Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema justified the decision to clear the Shambhu and Khanauri borders. He pointed out that the ongoing protests were affecting local businesses and employment opportunities for Punjab’s youth.

“The AAP government and the people of Punjab stood with the farmers when they protested against the three black laws. The demands of the farmers are against the central government. It has been more than a year and the Shambhu and Khanauri borders are closed. The traders, youth of Punjab are very upset. When the traders will do business, the youth will get employment and they will stay away from drugs,” he said.

“Today’s action has been taken because we want the youth of Punjab to get employment. We want to open Shambhu and Khanauri borders. The demands of the farmers are against the central government and they should stage a protest in Delhi or somewhere else but should not block the roads of Punjab,” Harpal Cheema said.

(With Inputs from ANI)

