Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Live Tv
  Banaskantha Firecracker Factory Blast: Death Toll Rises To 21, Investigation Underway

Banaskantha Firecracker Factory Blast: Death Toll Rises To 21, Investigation Underway

Gujarat’s authorities have registered an FIR and formed a special investigation team (SIT), headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police, to look into the incident.

A devastating explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Banaskantha district, Gujarat, has claimed the lives of 21 workers, with six others injured. The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday morning at approximately 9:45 AM in Deesa town, around 30 km from the Banaskantha district headquarters. The explosion led to the complete collapse of the factory’s godown, causing widespread damage and loss of life.

The explosion, which authorities believe was caused by the illegal manufacturing and storage of firecrackers, was so intense that it sent body parts flying 200-300 meters away. The collapse of the structure also led to the death of family members who were residing in the same premises. The blast severely damaged the godown, which was owned by Deepak Mohnani and his son Khubchand Mohnani. The structure, identified as Deepak Traders, was storing firecrackers without the necessary safety measures and licenses.

Victims from Madhya Pradesh

District Collector Mihir Patel confirmed that all the victims hailed from Harda and Dewas districts of Madhya Pradesh. The identities of 19 victims have been established, while DNA samples are being collected for the remaining two. The intense blast and collapse left authorities scrambling to rescue those trapped under the debris. Seven fire teams, ambulances, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were dispatched to the site to assist in the rescue operations.

Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana stated that a forensic investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the explosion. Initial reports suggest that the firecracker factory was operating illegally. The unit had applied for the renewal of its license, but due to a lack of proper facilities, the renewal process was put on hold. The firecracker manufacturing activities, if confirmed, were conducted without proper permissions from authorities.

Gujarat’s authorities have registered an FIR and formed a special investigation team (SIT), headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police, to look into the incident. Some individuals are already being questioned regarding their roles in the operation of the factory.

Financial Aid for Victims’ Families

In the wake of the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, announcing an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel of Gujarat also expressed his grief, announcing financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav offered similar compensation, with Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured workers.

The incident has sparked political outrage, with opposition parties blaming the ruling BJP government for its negligence in monitoring illegal factories. Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani demanded an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore for the families of the victims and called for a thorough investigation. The Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat president, Isudan Gadhvi, criticized the administration for failing to prevent the operation of illegal firecracker factories.

Filed under

Banaskantha Firecracker blast gujarat

