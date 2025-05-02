Home
Friday, May 2, 2025
  Bandh In Dakshin Kannada After Suhas Shetty's Murder, Tensions Grip Mangaluru

Bandh In Dakshin Kannada After Suhas Shetty’s Murder, Tensions Grip Mangaluru

Right-wing Hindu outfits, including Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, called for a bandh across Karnataka’s Dakshin Kannada district on Friday following the murder of Suhas Shetty, the prime accused in the mob lynching case of Fazil.

Right-wing Hindu outfits, including Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, called for a bandh across Karnataka’s Dakshin Kannada district on Friday following the murder of Suhas Shetty, the prime accused in the mob lynching case of Fazil.

Suhas Shetty, described by police as a known rowdy sheeter, was reportedly hacked to death by a group of 5-6 unidentified assailants on Thursday night around 8:30 pm in Mangaluru. Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal confirmed the killing and said a murder case has been registered. “It is too early to comment on the motive,” he added.

Tense Atmosphere and Security Measures

In the wake of the killing, prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed in Mangaluru to prevent any further unrest. Commercial establishments remained shut, and public transport services were suspended, disrupting daily life across the district. According to reports, stone-pelting incidents were also reported, prompting additional deployment of police personnel across sensitive zones.

Karnataka’s Home Minister G Parameshwara said the government had taken swift action. “Four separate teams have been formed to track down the attackers. We are committed to maintaining peace in Dakshin Kannada and won’t let such incidents derail communal harmony,” he said.

With police presence intensified and political attention drawn to the incident, authorities are closely monitoring the situation to prevent any flare-up in communal tensions.

Must Read: Murder Near Mangaluru Sparks Prohibitory Orders Under New Law

 

