Bandh Over Pahalgam Attack, Suhas Shetty Killing Sees Partial Response In Chikkamagaluru

A bandh called on Monday by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district received a partial response.

A bandh called on Monday by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district received a partial response. The protest was held in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and the murder of right-wing activist Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru.

To prevent any law and order disturbances, the district administration clamped Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Chikkamagaluru city, restricting unlawful assemblies. A senior police officer confirmed that the bandh passed without incident. “No untoward incidents were reported. The bandh remained peaceful, though around 20 right-wing activists were detained as a preventive step and released later,” the officer stated.

Markets Shut, But Life Goes On Elsewhere

In Chikkamagaluru city, commercial hubs like MG Road, Market Road, and IG Road observed a near-total shutdown, with shopkeepers voluntarily closing their businesses. Public transport operated at a slower pace, though services were not halted entirely. However, essential functions such as government offices and schools continued without disruption.

Outside the city, the bandh had minimal impact. Normalcy prevailed in towns such as Kaduru, Ajjampura, and Tarikere, where business activities remained unaffected.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a related development, Mangaluru police commissioner Anupam Agarwal said that FIRs were registered at Kadri and Bantwal police stations following life threats received by VHP leader Sharan Pumpwel, Bajrang Dal’s Bharath Kumdelu, and SDPI’s Riyaz Kadambu via social media. “We are taking the matter seriously and have stepped up security for those concerned,” Agarwal said.

Must Read: Tit For Tat Between India-Pakistan In Trade War: Who Stands To Lose More After Imposing Ban On Each Other?