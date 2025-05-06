Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Bandh Over Pahalgam Attack, Suhas Shetty Killing Sees Partial Response In Chikkamagaluru

Bandh Over Pahalgam Attack, Suhas Shetty Killing Sees Partial Response In Chikkamagaluru

A bandh called on Monday by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district received a partial response.

Bandh Over Pahalgam Attack, Suhas Shetty Killing Sees Partial Response In Chikkamagaluru


A bandh called on Monday by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district received a partial response. The protest was held in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and the murder of right-wing activist Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru.

To prevent any law and order disturbances, the district administration clamped Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Chikkamagaluru city, restricting unlawful assemblies. A senior police officer confirmed that the bandh passed without incident. “No untoward incidents were reported. The bandh remained peaceful, though around 20 right-wing activists were detained as a preventive step and released later,” the officer stated.

Markets Shut, But Life Goes On Elsewhere

In Chikkamagaluru city, commercial hubs like MG Road, Market Road, and IG Road observed a near-total shutdown, with shopkeepers voluntarily closing their businesses. Public transport operated at a slower pace, though services were not halted entirely. However, essential functions such as government offices and schools continued without disruption.

Outside the city, the bandh had minimal impact. Normalcy prevailed in towns such as Kaduru, Ajjampura, and Tarikere, where business activities remained unaffected.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a related development, Mangaluru police commissioner Anupam Agarwal said that FIRs were registered at Kadri and Bantwal police stations following life threats received by VHP leader Sharan Pumpwel, Bajrang Dal’s Bharath Kumdelu, and SDPI’s Riyaz Kadambu via social media. “We are taking the matter seriously and have stepped up security for those concerned,” Agarwal said.

Must Read: Tit For Tat Between India-Pakistan In Trade War: Who Stands To Lose More After Imposing Ban On Each Other?

Filed under

Bandh Suhas Shetty

newsx

CM Yogi Directs Swift Relief Measures Amid Storm Alert In UP
newsx

Pakistan On The 12th Consecutive Day Violates Ceasefire Overnight Along LOC
newsx

Bandh Over Pahalgam Attack, Suhas Shetty Killing Sees Partial Response In Chikkamagaluru
Isha Ambani Walks Met Gal

Isha Ambani Walks Met Gala 2025 in Anamika Khanna’s Black Dandy-Inspired Look
BLACKPINK’s Lisa Makes

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Makes Met Gala Debut, Internet Loses It Over ‘Unreal Visuals’
Indian-American entrepren

Met Gala’s ‘Mystery Woman’ Mona Patel Dawns Custom Thom Browne With A Robotic Dog
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

CM Yogi Directs Swift Relief Measures Amid Storm Alert In UP

CM Yogi Directs Swift Relief Measures Amid Storm Alert In UP

Pakistan On The 12th Consecutive Day Violates Ceasefire Overnight Along LOC

Pakistan On The 12th Consecutive Day Violates Ceasefire Overnight Along LOC

Isha Ambani Walks Met Gala 2025 in Anamika Khanna’s Black Dandy-Inspired Look

Isha Ambani Walks Met Gala 2025 in Anamika Khanna’s Black Dandy-Inspired Look

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Makes Met Gala Debut, Internet Loses It Over ‘Unreal Visuals’

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Makes Met Gala Debut, Internet Loses It Over ‘Unreal Visuals’

Met Gala’s ‘Mystery Woman’ Mona Patel Dawns Custom Thom Browne With A Robotic Dog

Met Gala’s ‘Mystery Woman’ Mona Patel Dawns Custom Thom Browne With A Robotic Dog

Entertainment

Isha Ambani Walks Met Gala 2025 in Anamika Khanna’s Black Dandy-Inspired Look

Isha Ambani Walks Met Gala 2025 in Anamika Khanna’s Black Dandy-Inspired Look

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Makes Met Gala Debut, Internet Loses It Over ‘Unreal Visuals’

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Makes Met Gala Debut, Internet Loses It Over ‘Unreal Visuals’

Met Gala’s ‘Mystery Woman’ Mona Patel Dawns Custom Thom Browne With A Robotic Dog

Met Gala’s ‘Mystery Woman’ Mona Patel Dawns Custom Thom Browne With A Robotic Dog

‘Badshah For A Reason’: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King-Like’ Debut On Met Gala 2025 Has The Internet In A Chokehold

‘Badshah For A Reason’: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King-Like’ Debut On Met Gala 2025 Has The

Fifth Time’s A Charm! PeeCee Twins With Husband Nick Jonas For Met Gala 2025

Fifth Time’s A Charm! PeeCee Twins With Husband Nick Jonas For Met Gala 2025

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media