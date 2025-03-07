Home
Friday, March 7, 2025
  Bangalore Metro Alert: Purple Line Services To Be Partially Suspended On March 9, Find Out Why

Bangalore Metro Alert: Purple Line Services To Be Partially Suspended On March 9, Find Out Why

Bangalore Metro's Purple Line services will be suspended on March 9 from 7 AM to 10 AM for track maintenance. Commuters are advised to plan ahead.

Bangalore Metro Alert: Purple Line Services To Be Partially Suspended On March 9, Find Out Why


Commuters using Namma Metro’s Purple Line should brace for disruptions as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced a temporary suspension of services on a key stretch on March 9.

According to an official statement issued on Friday, metro operations between Magadi Road and MG Road stations will be halted for three hours, from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM, to facilitate track maintenance work between Challaghatta and Whitefield.

Metro Stations Affected

The service suspension will impact several major metro stations along the Purple Line, including:

  • Cubbon Park
  • Dr B R Ambedkar Station, Vidhana Soudha
  • Sir M Visvesvaraya Station
  • Central College
  • Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic (Purple Line)
  • Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station

During this period, passengers will not be able to board or exit at these stations.

Advisory for Commuters

BMRCL has urged passengers not to purchase QR tickets or tokens for travel between the Purple Line and Green Line between 7:00 AM and 10:00 AM, as the services will be unavailable. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and explore alternative travel options during the suspension period.

Metro authorities have assured that the maintenance work is essential to ensure smooth and safe operations and minimize disruptions in the long run.

